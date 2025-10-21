Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against New Jersey Devils | October 21, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, October 21, at 7 p.m. ET.
Toronto is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, in a disappointing result. Ahead of Toronto's game on Tuesday, here is what the projected lines look like.
Maple Leafs projected lines
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi
- Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Dakota Joshua - Nic Roy - Bobby McMann
- Nick Robertson - Steven Lorentz - Calle Jarnkrok
The Maple Leafs are starting to get healthier as Lorentz is back in the lineup, while Easton Cowan projects to be a healthy scratch.
Toronto is moving Max Domi back up to the top line to play with Knies and Matthews.
Domi was supposed to start the year on the top line, but when Scott Laughton got hurt, Berube had to shuffle the lines.
“(Domi) was obviously a guy that I was going to put there. But Max should be back pretty quick, and then we'll go from there,” Berube said, via Hockey News...
“So that's going to be a big part of it all if he's making the right plays and the right decisions with the puck. Is he getting Matthews the puck enough for some opportunities and things like that? And then it's just about him playing 200 feet, too. That line's going to play against good lines, so he needs to be solid defensively, too.”
Defense
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit
Toronto continues to run the same defensive unit, as the Maple Leafs have found chemistry with the pairings
Goalies
- Anthony Stolarz
- Cayden Primeau
Stolarz will be back in the net as he looks to get the Maple Leafs back on track. It comes after he called out Toronto after the OT loss.
“A lot of guys have been here for a while. (In) overtime, you can’t let someone beat you up the ice there, gets a clear-cut breakaway,” Stolarz shared with the media after the October 18th game. “A minute left, you want to be on the ice in that situation. You got to work hard, got to work back and cost us a point there.”
Stolarz is 2-2-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .897 SV% this season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama