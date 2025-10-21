  • home icon
  Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against New Jersey Devils | October 21, 2025

Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against New Jersey Devils | October 21, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 21, 2025 14:40 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, October 21, at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, in a disappointing result. Ahead of Toronto's game on Tuesday, here is what the projected lines look like.

Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi
  • Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander
  • Dakota Joshua - Nic Roy - Bobby McMann
  • Nick Robertson - Steven Lorentz - Calle Jarnkrok

The Maple Leafs are starting to get healthier as Lorentz is back in the lineup, while Easton Cowan projects to be a healthy scratch.

Toronto is moving Max Domi back up to the top line to play with Knies and Matthews.

Domi was supposed to start the year on the top line, but when Scott Laughton got hurt, Berube had to shuffle the lines.

“(Domi) was obviously a guy that I was going to put there. But Max should be back pretty quick, and then we'll go from there,” Berube said, via Hockey News...
“So that's going to be a big part of it all if he's making the right plays and the right decisions with the puck. Is he getting Matthews the puck enough for some opportunities and things like that? And then it's just about him playing 200 feet, too. That line's going to play against good lines, so he needs to be solid defensively, too.”
Defense

  • Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
  • Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  • Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit

Toronto continues to run the same defensive unit, as the Maple Leafs have found chemistry with the pairings

Goalies

  • Anthony Stolarz
  • Cayden Primeau

Stolarz will be back in the net as he looks to get the Maple Leafs back on track. It comes after he called out Toronto after the OT loss.

“A lot of guys have been here for a while. (In) overtime, you can’t let someone beat you up the ice there, gets a clear-cut breakaway,” Stolarz shared with the media after the October 18th game. “A minute left, you want to be on the ice in that situation. You got to work hard, got to work back and cost us a point there.”

Stolarz is 2-2-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .897 SV% this season.

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

