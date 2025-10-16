Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against New York Rangers | October 16, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at home to play the New York Rangers on Thursday, October 16. Toronto is coming off a 7-4 home win over Nashville on Tuesday.
The Maple Leafs are off to a 2-2 and are set for their third game of a five-game homestand. Ahead of their matchup against the Rangers, here is what Toronto's lineup is projected to look like.
Maple Leafs projected lines
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Easton Cowan
- Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Nick Robertson - Max Domi - Bobby McMann
- Dakota Joshua - Nic Roy - Calle Jarnkrok
Toronto will remain with the same lineup, as Easton Cowan has impressed and should remain on the top line. He picked up his first NHL point in the win on Tuesday.
"He is a dog on a bone out there," Berube said about Cowan postgame. "He hounds everything, gets pucks back, and strips people. He’s played well. He played well again tonight. On back-to-back nights, I wasn’t sure, but I thought he had another good night. It was good to see. It seems like that line is forming chemistry with them. He is a worker — a worker with skill."
Steven Lorentz is closing in on a return to the lineup from injury, but Toronto likely will remain with the same lineup.
Defense
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit
Toronto got two goals from the blue line on Tuesday, which is a bit of a surprise, as the Maple Leafs have struggled to get offense from the backend.
"They were up in the rush," Berube said. "They did a good job of joining and getting up in the play, like we’ve asked them to. It was really good to see... The one thing about our D right now: I love that when a puck goes up top, they’re shooting it."
Goalies
- Anthony Stolarz
- Cayden Primeau
Primeau got the start on Tuesday due to it being the second half of a back-to-back, but Anthony Stolarz will be back in the net here.
Stolarz is 1-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .886 SV% this season. In his career against the Rangers, he's 3-3 with a 2.41 GAA and a .926 SV%.
