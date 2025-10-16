  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against New York Rangers | October 16, 2025

Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against New York Rangers | October 16, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 16, 2025 12:00 GMT
NHL: Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against New York Rangers | October 16, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at home to play the New York Rangers on Thursday, October 16. Toronto is coming off a 7-4 home win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Ad

The Maple Leafs are off to a 2-2 and are set for their third game of a five-game homestand. Ahead of their matchup against the Rangers, here is what Toronto's lineup is projected to look like.

Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Easton Cowan
  • Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander
  • Nick Robertson - Max Domi - Bobby McMann
  • Dakota Joshua - Nic Roy - Calle Jarnkrok
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto will remain with the same lineup, as Easton Cowan has impressed and should remain on the top line. He picked up his first NHL point in the win on Tuesday.

"He is a dog on a bone out there," Berube said about Cowan postgame. "He hounds everything, gets pucks back, and strips people. He’s played well. He played well again tonight. On back-to-back nights, I wasn’t sure, but I thought he had another good night. It was good to see. It seems like that line is forming chemistry with them. He is a worker — a worker with skill."
Ad

Steven Lorentz is closing in on a return to the lineup from injury, but Toronto likely will remain with the same lineup.

Defense

  • Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
  • Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  • Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit

Toronto got two goals from the blue line on Tuesday, which is a bit of a surprise, as the Maple Leafs have struggled to get offense from the backend.

"They were up in the rush," Berube said. "They did a good job of joining and getting up in the play, like we’ve asked them to. It was really good to see... The one thing about our D right now: I love that when a puck goes up top, they’re shooting it."
Ad

Goalies

  • Anthony Stolarz
  • Cayden Primeau

Primeau got the start on Tuesday due to it being the second half of a back-to-back, but Anthony Stolarz will be back in the net here.

Stolarz is 1-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .886 SV% this season. In his career against the Rangers, he's 3-3 with a 2.41 GAA and a .926 SV%.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications