Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against New York Rangers | October 16, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at home to play the New York Rangers on Thursday, October 16. Toronto is coming off a 7-4 home win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Ad

The Maple Leafs are off to a 2-2 and are set for their third game of a five-game homestand. Ahead of their matchup against the Rangers, here is what Toronto's lineup is projected to look like.

Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander

Nick Robertson - Max Domi - Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua - Nic Roy - Calle Jarnkrok

Ad

Trending

Toronto will remain with the same lineup, as Easton Cowan has impressed and should remain on the top line. He picked up his first NHL point in the win on Tuesday.

"He is a dog on a bone out there," Berube said about Cowan postgame. "He hounds everything, gets pucks back, and strips people. He’s played well. He played well again tonight. On back-to-back nights, I wasn’t sure, but I thought he had another good night. It was good to see. It seems like that line is forming chemistry with them. He is a worker — a worker with skill."

Ad

Steven Lorentz is closing in on a return to the lineup from injury, but Toronto likely will remain with the same lineup.

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit

Toronto got two goals from the blue line on Tuesday, which is a bit of a surprise, as the Maple Leafs have struggled to get offense from the backend.

"They were up in the rush," Berube said. "They did a good job of joining and getting up in the play, like we’ve asked them to. It was really good to see... The one thing about our D right now: I love that when a puck goes up top, they’re shooting it."

Ad

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Primeau got the start on Tuesday due to it being the second half of a back-to-back, but Anthony Stolarz will be back in the net here.

Stolarz is 1-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .886 SV% this season. In his career against the Rangers, he's 3-3 with a 2.41 GAA and a .926 SV%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama