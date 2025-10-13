3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 3-2 loss to Detroit Red Wings ft. Anthony Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped a 3-2 decision at home on Monday afternoon on a late goal with less than a minute to go in the third period. The Leafs were down 2-0 midway through the third, but clawed their way back to tie.Mason Appleton scored at the 19:15 mark of the third to seal the win. Dylan Larkin (PPG) and former Leaf James van Riemsdyk added the others for the Detroit Red Wings. Matthew Knies and Calle Jarnkrok replied for the Toronto Maple Leafs.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from loss to Detroit Red Wings#3 Morgan RiellyMorgan Rielly has seen somewhat of an offensive renaissance this season. He’s looked more engaged and better in tune with the overall play around him. However, that renaissance has come at the cost of his defensive game.That situation has been on display over the last two outings against the Red Wings. Rielly hasn’t been effective enough to offset his defensive lapses.Here’s an example:This play starts with Brandon Carlo losing the puck at the Red Wings’ blue line. The play then becomes a 2-on-1 with Andrew Copp and van Riemsdyk heading back the other way. Rielly negates the pass, leaving the shooter to Stolarz, who was clearly beaten on the shot.Had Rielly done more to disrupt the play, van Riemsdyk might not have gotten such a good shot on net. While Rielly did the right thing by taking the pass away, he didn’t fully commit to stopping the play from becoming a goal.#2 Brandon CarloRielly’s defense partner, Brandon Carlo, was supposed to be a solid defensive acquisition for the Toronto Maple Leafs. But on Monday afternoon, Carlo looked out of place on various occasions.Carlo coughed up the puck on the van Riemsdyk goal, leading to the fateful 2-on-1. Then, Carlo got caught puck-watching on the game-winner. While he finished his check along the boards, Carlo didn’t get back into the play. Instead, the forward, Auston Matthews, was left to stop the forward, Appleton, coming in from the slot. Carlo stood by idly as the Red Wings scored the game-winner.#1 Anthony StolarzThe Toronto Maple Leafs confidently handed over the reins of their crease to Anthony Stolarz this season after how well he’s played the last two seasons. But in back-to-back games against the Red Wings, Stolarz has looked far from the save percentage leader from last season.He surrendered three goals on 15 shots. While all three goals started with poor defensive plays, he didn’t bail out his teammates with a timely save. Instead, the Red Wings capitalized on the few chances they had and skated away with the two points.The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Tuesday as they host the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena.