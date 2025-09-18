Anthony Stolarz opines on his Maple Leafs tenure as goalie continues to navigate contract future in Toronto

Anthony Stolarz is in his second season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He signed a two-year $5 million contract in July 2024, after winning the Stanley Cup as the Florida Panthers' backup goalie. Stolarz has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1, and his new contract is being discussed.Stolarz spoke to the media on Thursday and highlighted that he likes Toronto and views it as a good fit.&quot;I'm just a laid-back guy,&quot; Stolarz said. &quot;I kind of look at it as I'm playing in the best men's league in the world.&quot;Negotiations are ongoing about a possible extension. NHL nalyst James Mirtle noted that Stolarz could earn more if he stays healthy and plays 50 games.&quot;If Stolarz stays healthy all season, plays 50-odd games and is as good as he’s been, he’s in line for a big payday,&quot; Mirtle wrote on Monday, via The Athletic. &quot;If he’s hurt a lot again but still plays well, that limits how much teams are going to pay him.”The Leafs will have to monitor Stolarz's health before deciding, as their goaltending stability will be key to their playoff success.Hockey insider Mike Johnson discussed Toronto's goalie tandem of Stolarz and Joseph Woll in July.&quot;You'll hope, if you're the Leafs, that they maintain that very positive, healthy, competitive relationship, but supportive relationship.&quot; Johnston said, via TSN's &quot;First Up.&quot;Also read: “$5M x 4” “Whatever he wants”: Maple Leafs fans quote Anthony Stolarz’s next contract with TorontoBrad Treliving spoke about Anthony Stolarz's contractToronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke about Anthony Stolarz on Sept 2. Treliving said Stolarz and Joseph Woll were one of the best tandems in the league and were a key part of Toronto’s success last season.Treliving sounded hopeful about Stolarz's contract.&quot;We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative,&quot; Treliving said, via The Athletic. &quot;We’d love to find a way to get something done. If there’s something that both sides are comfortable with, we’ll look at it. We’ve been in those discussions for some time right now, and we’ll see what the coming days bring.&quot;Stolarz will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. He played a career-high 34 games last season, with a record of 21-8-3. His goals-against average was 2.14 with a .926 save percentage, and he also earned four shutouts. Treliving’s comments showed how much the Leafs value his role.