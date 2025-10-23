Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against Montreal Canadiens | October 23, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are set to host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET, which is the second half of a back-to-back for the Habs.
Edmonton is coming off a 3-2 OT win over the Ottawa Senators on the road on Tuesday. Ahead of the Oilers' return home, here is what Edmonton's projected lineup looks like.
Oilers projected lines
Forwards
- Vasily Podkolzin - Connor McDavid - Leon Draisaitl
- Andrew Magiapane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Jack Roslovic
- Matthew Savoie - Noah Philip -Trent Frederic
- Ike Howard - Adam Henrique- David Tomasek
The Oilers continue to shuffle their lines, as Edmonton has tried playing Draisaitl and McDavid together and on different lines. The lines throughout the game will likely change, as head coach Kris Knoblauch could move them off the same line at some points.
Edmonton's offense did come alive early, but did allow two straight goals before winning in OT, which Knoblauch was happy about.
“We don’t get too rattled about how things are going,” Knoblauch said of his team snapping its losing streak, via NHL.com. “When times were tough, we could’ve really unraveled; we could’ve really fell apart. But we stuck with it and our composure was good.”
Defense
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman
- Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson
Edmonton got Walman back from injury on Tuesday, and he scored the OT winner. With Walman back, the Oilers' blue line is that much better, especially offensively.
“He came in big,” Knoblauch said of Walman. “We wanted some offense from him. We’d been missing that kind of player and he provided at the end.”
Walman, meanwhile, was ecstatic to help the Oilers win in his season debut.
“It was a long time sitting out, so probably just a little relief,” Walman said. “Just happy to be back. We’ve got a great team, I thought we played a great game and we were fortunate to win it.”
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
Skinner will get the stat at home as he's off to a hot start this season. Skinner is 2-2-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .909 SV% this season. He's 4-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .898 SV% in his career against Montreal.
