Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against Vancouver Canucks | October 11, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are at home on Saturday, October 11, to play a division rival in the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Oilers are looking to win their first game of the season on Saturday.

Oilers projected lines

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Trent Frederic

Andrew Mangiapane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Matthew Savoie

Ike Howard - Adam Henrique - David Tomasek

Vasily Podkolzin - Noah Philip - Kasperi Kapanen

Edmonton will likely run back the same forward group as they did in the first game of the season. McDavid had 2 assists in the loss, while Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the top line will be hard to stop.

The Oilers did sign Jack Roslovic, but it's likely he will need a bit of time to ramp up after missing all of training camp. If he does play, Henrique would be the fourth-line center, while Roslovic would become the third-line center.

Edmonton is also without Mattias Janmark due to an injury.

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Alec Regula

Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

The Oilers' blue line does have some question marks, but it is led by Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, who are two of the best defenseman.

Edmonton is without star defenseman Jake Walman, who was placed on injured reserve.

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Edmonton should be starting Skinner again despite his struggles. He stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced, and he made a key mistake.

"You're up 3-0 and things are going really well, and then they get a bounce and you get on your heels," said Skinner, via NHL.com... "I just had to make a quicker decision," Skinner said. "The game happens fast down there, and it was just kind of a miscommunication, and I was slow to react to it. I think it was Coleman behind Bouch, and then it's a goal. Obviously, in the midst of it, if that doesn't go in, we win the game and two points."

Skinner is in the final year of his deal with Edmonton.

