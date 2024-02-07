"Pretty strong sign he wants to stay" - NHL fans ponder over Vladimir Tarasenko's future as Senators star switches agents again

As NHL trade rumors swirl, the future of Ottawa Senators star Vladimir Tarasenko has once again sparked speculation among fans. Tarasenko's decision to switch agents for the second time in seven months, now represented by Craig Oster of Newport Sports, has intensified speculation about his future with the team.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun hinted at the likelihood of Tarasenko being traded by Ottawa ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. He said,

"Vladimir Tarasenko has switched agents for the second time in seven months, now repped by Craig Oster of Newport Sports," LeBrun wrote on X. "There's obviously work to be done ahead of the March 8 trade deadline with the pending UFA winger likely getting dealt by Ottawa. He's got a full NTC."

The news of Tarasenko's agent switch prompted reactions from NHL fans. One expressed optimism, writing:

"Switching to Craig Oster of Newport is a pretty strong sign that Tarasenko wants to stay in Ottawa no?"

Another fan questioned the rationale behind trading Tarasenko:

"Why TF would they trade him..he's literally the experience they're looking for."

However, amid the speculation, another fan highlighted the Senators' ongoing rebuilding efforts:

"But wait, Ottawa has been in rebuild for a couple of years, and is on the verge of becoming a contender again."

More about Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko switching agents

Tarasenko, 32, inked a one-year, $5 million deal with the Senators in the offseason, contributing 13 goals and 33 points in 45 games this season. A former 16th overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2010 NHL draft, Tarasenko played a pivotal role in the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup victory.

With an impressive career spanning 720 regular-season games, Tarasenko has amassed 283 goals and 607 points, along with 44 goals and 64 points in 97 postseason appearances.

The agent switch signals a potentially pivotal change in Tarasenko's future, with trade speculation surrounding his tenure in Ottawa intensifying as the trade deadline approaches.