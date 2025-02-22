"Proud to represent Canada": Mitch Marner drops 4 Nations Faceoff tourney recap 

Mitch Marner was a key member of Team Canada winning the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament final over Team USA on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. Following the title victory, Marner shared a tournament recap on his Instagram.

Ad

On Friday, Marner posted several pictures on Insatgram, capturing celebratory moments with his teammates to trophy celebration with his family. In the caption, Marner wrote:

“Proud to represent [Canadian flag emoji].”

The first picture showed Team Canada posing with the trophy in front of the winner’s mantle as flares lit up from both sides and the Canadian flag hanging from above. The next click was taken right after Connor McDavid’s OT winner in the championship game as the team came together to celebrate.

Ad

Trending

Another picture was a closeup of Marner taken from behind as the Canadians stood side by side with hands around each other after the medal presentation ceremony. Marner also posed with the trophy alongside his wife Stephanie, brother Christopher and parents Bonnie and Paul in the next picture.

Ad

One of the images captured the moment Marner skated on the ice lifting the trophy at TD Garden. Another saw Marner complete his signature celly. The penultimate slide showed Marner celebrating with his teammates while the last picture saw the Toronto Maple Leafs forward sharing an embrace with goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Mitch Marner heaps praise on Auston Matthews after 4 Nations Face-Off final

Mitch Marner spoke highly of his Maple Leafs teammate Auston Matthews after Canada's 3-2 overtime win against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Matthews had a strong performance in the tournament, recording three points in three games.

Ad

In the final, he assisted on both of Team USA's goals and played over 20 minutes, though he did not score. Speaking of his Leafs teammate, Marner said:

“He played a great game tonight,” Marner said postgame. “He’s, I mean, what a warrior he was tonight, again, in this whole tournament. So, yeah, you know, it’s always, like I spoke about before the tournament, it’s always fun competing against him. He’s such a competitor, such a great player.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marner himself had three points in four games in the tournament, including an assist on McDavid’s game-winning goal in the final.

Both players will now shift their focus back to the NHL season. Matthews, in his first year as Maple Leafs captain, has 20 goals and 45 points so far, while Marner ranks third in the league in assists with 55.

The duo will return to action when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Carolina Hurricanes next at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles