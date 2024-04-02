A tense college basketball rivalry bled into the NHL recently, resulting in hilarious drama during a Hurricanes interview. Carolina forward Seth Jarvis, a devoted Duke fan, lost his composure after being interrupted by teammate Jordan Martinook, an avid NC State supporter.

Posts from the hockey community on Reddit Expand Post

During a segment on Sports Night, Jarvis sat down for a one-on-one with Evan Abramson. He discussed his standout season, his future with Carolina, and the inspirations behind his tenacious character.

However, the interview took an amusing turn when Martinook made a funny noise to throw Jarvis off. Rattled, Jarvis scolded his prankster teammate with his favorite team.

This exchange left NHL fans on social media in stitches.

One fan reacted: "That was pure comedy. You don’t even see Martinook but you know it’s him, which makes the moment even greater. Jarvy just getting wide open was great too."

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Here are some fan reactions:

One fan guessed Martinook's voice in the video.

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

One fan recalls Duke losing 76-64 to NC State in the NCAAB Elite Eight on Sunday night.

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/The_Reddit_Browser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Despite the on-air antics, Jarvis has played a key role this season, putting up 62 points by scoring 29 goals and providing 33 assists.

Seth Jarvis is on a rebuilding path this season

Seth Jarvis credits buying into playing defense as key to his breakout sophomore season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

"They made it pretty clear to me that if I want to play — and they knew how bad that I wanted to be on this team and how bad I want to be an impact player — that I have to play defense," Jarvis said to The Athletic.

“You could kind of feel last year that nothing was working for me offensively,” Jarvis said. “To be able to still kind of brush off the whole regular season — I thought I had a really good playoff. I thought I really turned it on there.”

Seth Jarvis scored five goals and 10 points in 15 games during the Hurricanes' run to the Eastern Conference Final, behind only Sebastian Aho.