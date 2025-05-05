PWHL season champion Montréal Victoire ditches Minnesota Frost to face third-place Ottawa in playoffs

The PWHL's 2024-25 regular season ended on Saturday, concluding with a triple-header that determined the final standings.

The Montréal Victoire finished as the No. 1 seed with 53 points (12-7-3-8) after defeating the already playoff-eliminated New York Sirens 3-2 on the road. The Victoire’s "Captain Clutch," Marie-Philip Poulin, scored twice, bringing her total to a league-leading 19 goals through 30 games.

The Ottawa Charge claimed a postseason berth as the No. 3 seed by defeating the Toronto Sceptres 2-1 in overtime. Charge forward Kateřina Mrázová secured the victory when she scored at 2:52 of the extra frame.

Despite losing to Ottawa on Saturday, the Sceptres already punched their ticket to the playoffs before the game and finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed with 48 points (12-3-6-9).

The Minnesota Frost clinched the fourth and final seed after they clobbered their finals opponent from last season, the Boston Fleet, 8-1 on the road. The Frost clicked on all cylinders as Nicole Hensley made 29 saves, while defender Sophie Jaques and forward Britta Curl-Salemme scored two goals apiece. The lopsided seven-goal differential marked the largest margin of victory in PWHL history.

After finishing as the top seed in the regular season, the Victoire were rewarded the opportunity to choose their semifinal opponent between the third and fourth seeds per league rules.

Montréal announced its highly anticipated decision on Sunday via the PWHL’s official podcast "Jocks in Jills." The Victoire opted to face the No. 3-seeded Ottawa Charge over the reigning Walter Cup champs.

“There was a lot of considerations that went into it, there wasn’t just one ingredient,” Montreal general manager Danièle Sauvageau said on Monday, via the Associated Press.

The postseason begins on Wednesday with the Frost taking on Sceptres in Game 1 of the five-game series, followed by Game 1 of the Charge versus the Victoire on Thursday.

PWHL announces points leader and top goal scorer awards

After the PWHL’s 2024-25 regular season ended on Saturday, the league announced the recipients of the annual points leader and top goal scorer awards.

A 10-time gold medalist with the U.S. at the IIHF Women’s World Championship, Hilary Knight of the Boston Fleet tied with New York Sirens rookie sensation Sarah Fillier for the points leader award, both pacing the league with 29 points.

The captain of the Fleet scored 15 goals and had 14 assists in 30 games to reach 29 points. She posted four points with a hat trick and an assist on March 5 in the team's 5-2 win over the visiting Sirens.

Fillier was the No. 1 in 2024, and the rookie delivered for New York. She matched Kinght’s 29 points with 13 goals and 16 assists through 30 games, leading all rookies in all offensive categories. An Olympic gold medalist with Team Canada, she led the PWHL with five power-play goals.

Marie-Philip Poulin earned the PWHL’s top goal scorer award for the league’s sophomore season after topping the leaderboard with 19 goals in 30 games. She also dished out seven assists for a total of 26 points.

