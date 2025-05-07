PWHL star Maggie Connors drops 4-word message ahead of Round 1 playoff against Minnesota Frost

The PWHL postseason is upon us with the Toronto Sceptres taking on the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost, in Game 1 of the five-game semifinals series on Wednesday. While Sceptres forward Maggie Connors prepared for the big game on home ice, she also declared the commencement of the postseason in her own words.
On Tuesday, Connors posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram showing her on the ice and in the tunnel with her Toronto teammates, along with a four-word message.
“On to the function 💃,” Connors captioned.
Connors’ teammates expressed their enthusiasm as some of them dropped comments.
“lil 2s,” Emma Maltais commented.
“great caption baby eight,” Sarah Nurse wrote.
The Sceptres finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed with 48 points (12-3-6-9) and will have the home ice advantage against the Frost. After getting knocked out of the postseason by Minnesota in five games in last year’s semifinals, Toronto aims to get its redemption.
The Walter Cup champions enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed, after earning 44 points (10-5-4-11). The Boston Fleet and New York Sirens did not qualify for the playoffs.
Connors is a Newfoundland native and is skating in her second season with the Sceptres. She scored her second goal of the campaign on March 6 to help Toronto to a 4-1 win over Montreal. She played for Princeton from 2018 to 2023 and was named to the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference All-Rookie team, scoring 26 goals as a freshman.
The puck will drop for Game 1 of the other semifinal series on Thursday, with the host Montréal Victoire facing the Ottawa Charge.
Minnesota Frost makes PWHL history in huge season finale win
In a game that had their playoff lives on the line, the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost, delivered with authority.
Minnesota, Ottawa and Boston were in a three-way battle for the final two spots in the postseason. A triple-header on Saturday determined the final standings.
The Frost played the Boston Fleet and showed no mercy to their finals opponent last season.
After Minnesota's Britta Curl-Salemme opened the scoring at 2:23, the team went on to score six straight goals before the Fleet responded with a score in the third period. The Frost won the crucial game 8-1, marking the largest margin of victory in PWHL history.
Curl-Salemme was named the Second Star of the Game after scoring twice, while defender Sophie Jaques also netted a pair of goals in the record-breaking victory.
