PWHL star Melodie Daoust flexes baby bump, shares 6-month pregnancy update

Former PWHL forward for the Montréal Victoire, Melodie Daoust, showed off her baby bump. The expecting mother posted a six-month pregnancy update on Instagram on Monday, giving her bun in the oven a rub amid a snowy backdrop.

"6 months with you," Daoust captioned.

Her partner, Hanna Bunton, commented on the post.

“the most beautiful,” Bunton wrote.

Daoust and Bunton, who is also a former professional hockey player, announced the pregnancy via Instagram on March 10. The couple is expecting a baby boy.

Several of Daoust’s former colleagues flooded the comments section with words of support when she announced that "baby Bunton Daoust" would be arriving in the summer.

Toronto Sceptres forward Blayre Turnbull Sommer commented on the post.

“Congrats you two @bunts_9 🥰🥰🥰🥰,” Sommer wrote.

Emily Clark of the Ottawa Charge also dropped a comment.

“The best news! 🫶,” Clark said.

The couple began posting photos together on Instagram in 2021.

In a 2022 interview with Sportsnet's Kristina Rutherford, Bunton detailed the couple’s longtime friendship.

“I’ve known Mélodie for a long time,” Bunton said. “We actually played in Germany together in a Nation’s Cup when we were on the development team, so we’ve been good friends for a long time. I’ve always been a huge supporter and fan of hers.”

The two are coaches in independent hockey leagues. Daoust has a son, Mateo, from her previous marriage to Audrey St. Germain.

A native of Quebec, Daoust is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She helped the Canadian team to the top of the international podium in 2014 at Sochi and in 2022 at Beijing.

She played in six regular-season games for Montréal during the PWHL’s inaugural season in 2024, recording five points (three goals, two assists). She also skated in three games with the club during the playoffs. A pioneer and veteran of women’s hockey, she retired from playing professionally in June.

Melodie Daoust scores first PWHL goal

After beginning the 2024 PWHL season on the reserved players’ list for Montréal, Melodie Daoust made her presence felt in her league debut on March 2.

Mélodie Daoust, May 9. PWHL - Boston vs. Montreal - Game 1- Source: Getty

Before the game, the Olympic gold medalist signed a 10-day standard player agreement with Montréal and went on to find magic with her teammates, including "Captain Clutch," Marie-Philip Poulin.

With the assist from Poulin, Daoust cashed in on the face-off and buried the puck into the net to record her first PWHL goal. The tally proved to be the game-winner, as Montréal defeated Boston 3-1 at home.

Daoust talked about her early jitters after the game.

“I was nervous on my first shift,” Daoust said, via thePWHL.com. “ I quickly got back into it. It helps that I practice with and against the best players, so it represents what we see in a game.”

Adding to the stellar debut was the cherry on top of Daoust being named the first star of the game. Poulin was named the second star.

