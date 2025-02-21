PWHL star Sarah Nurse drops four-word reaction to Team Canada's victory over USA in 4 Nations Face-off final

Toronto Sceptres' forward Sarah Nurse celebrated Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off victory on social media. On Thursday, Nurse posted a four-word reaction in response to Canada triumphing over the USA in the final.

“I live for this,” Nurse wrote.

The PWHL player had shared a picture of the Canadian team players, originally posted by Team Canada’s official Instagram account, on her Story.

“Champions,” the picture's caption read.

Sarah Nurse's IG story (Credit: IG/@nursey16)

Canada overcame the USA 3-2 in overtime in Thursday night’s championship game at the TD Garden in Boston. Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal at 8:18 in overtime. Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett also scored on the night; Mitch Marner had two assists. Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for Canada, six of them in overtime, to deny the USA side.

Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson scored for the United States. Team captain Auston Matthews had two assists, and netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

McDavid was named the player of the game for his overtime heroics, while Nathan MacKinnon’s four goals in four games earned him the tournament MVP award.

"There are just so many good players on each side [so] for anyone to pull away would be unexpected," MacKinnon said via NHL.com. "Tight game as we thought. We definitely got bailed out a little by 'Binner' in the overtime and took advantage of it."

The USA is yet to win an international hockey tournament since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. In contrast, Canada has won six of the past seven best-on-best championships, including winning the gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Sarah Nurse reacts to her cousin Darnell Nurse attending the Toronto Sceptres game

The NHL might have been on a break this week, which gave Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse time to cheer on his cousin Sarah Nurse during her PWHL Takeover Tour game in Edmonton on Sunday.

The Oilers’ Instagram account posted a picture of Darnell with his two kids, Aiden and Chase, at Rogers Place. The defenseman was among the packed crowd of 17,518 watching the game as his cousin’s team won 3-2 in overtime.

On Tuesday, Sarah shared the Oilers’ post on her story along with a special message in the caption.

“So much love,” Sarah wrote, tagging Darnell and adding a heart and fist bump emoji.

Sarah Nurse's IG story (Credit: IG/@nursey16)

The Toronto Sceptres have won four consecutive games to move up to joint second in the league standings.

