PWHL star Sarah Nurse reflects on season 2 highlights, pens heartfelt note for Sceptres fans

Toronto Sceptres star Sarah Nurse has been a pioneer in women’s hockey on and off the ice. An Olympic gold medalist with Canada and a member of the PWHL Players Association, Nurse found time to extend her thank you to fans and the Toronto community.
Toronto finished the 2024-25 season second in the standings with 48 points (12-3-6-9). However, its postseason journey came to an abrupt end after it fell to the Minnesota Frost in the semifinal for the second straight year.
Nurse remained positive and thankful, expressing love to the fans on social media on Monday. She posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram account, commemorating the hard-fought campaign, along with a heartfelt caption.
“And that’s a wrap on season 2! grateful for this year and this team, thank you Sceptres fans 💙,” Nurse wrote.
Nurse recorded 14 points (six goals, eight assists) through 21 games, ranking fifth on the Sceptres. The Ontario native also dished out an assist in Game 4 of the semifinals as they fell to Minnesota 4-3 in overtime.
The puck drops for the PWHL Finals on Tuesday, with the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Frost, traveling to Ottawa to take on the Charge for Game 1.
PWHL’s Sarah Nurse’s “regular season look book”
While Toronto Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse punishes opponents on the ice, racking up 15 hits this season, she also knows how to turn heads off the rink.
When the regular season ended on May 4, Nurse showed off some of her favorite outfits from the season. From a couple of stylish denim sets to cute mini skirts and dresses, Nurse pulled off all ends of the fashion spectrum with flying colors.
“the regular season look book 💋 what’s your fav?” Nurse captioned.
Nurse was named best forward at the 2022 Winter Olympics after taking home gold with Canada. She also set the record for the most points (18) and assists (13) in a single tournament.
