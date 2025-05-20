PWHL star Sarah Nurse reflects on season 2 highlights, pens heartfelt note for Sceptres fans

Toronto Sceptres star Sarah Nurse has been a pioneer in women’s hockey on and off the ice. An Olympic gold medalist with Canada and a member of the PWHL Players Association, Nurse found time to extend her thank you to fans and the Toronto community.

Ad

PWHL - Sarah Nurse, Boston vs. Toronto - Source: Getty

Toronto finished the 2024-25 season second in the standings with 48 points (12-3-6-9). However, its postseason journey came to an abrupt end after it fell to the Minnesota Frost in the semifinal for the second straight year.

Ad

Trending

Nurse remained positive and thankful, expressing love to the fans on social media on Monday. She posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram account, commemorating the hard-fought campaign, along with a heartfelt caption.

Ad

“And that’s a wrap on season 2! grateful for this year and this team, thank you Sceptres fans 💙,” Nurse wrote.

Nurse recorded 14 points (six goals, eight assists) through 21 games, ranking fifth on the Sceptres. The Ontario native also dished out an assist in Game 4 of the semifinals as they fell to Minnesota 4-3 in overtime.

The puck drops for the PWHL Finals on Tuesday, with the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Frost, traveling to Ottawa to take on the Charge for Game 1.

Ad

PWHL’s Sarah Nurse’s “regular season look book”

While Toronto Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse punishes opponents on the ice, racking up 15 hits this season, she also knows how to turn heads off the rink.

PWHL - Sarah Nurse, Boston vs. Toronto - Source: Getty

When the regular season ended on May 4, Nurse showed off some of her favorite outfits from the season. From a couple of stylish denim sets to cute mini skirts and dresses, Nurse pulled off all ends of the fashion spectrum with flying colors.

Ad

Ad

“the regular season look book 💋 what’s your fav?” Nurse captioned.

Nurse was named best forward at the 2022 Winter Olympics after taking home gold with Canada. She also set the record for the most points (18) and assists (13) in a single tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sharisse Cohee Sharisse Cohee is an NHL and PWHL journalist at Sportskeeda with an associate degree in Media Communications with an emphasis in Cross-Media Journalism. While earning the degree, Sharisse was the Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper and also became the school's resident sports reporter.



Sharisse earned a bachelor's degree in English from Arizona State University's online campus, graduating with magna cum laude honors. Both degrees influenced her career as an NHL and PWHL writer, allowing Sharisse to weave together her passions for writing and sports.



Sharisse was a sports copywriter/editor at The Upper Deck, a trading card company in Southern California, for two and a half years. She wrote creative and informative copy about hockey players and athletes from various sports, printed on the backs of the trading cards.



Her favorite teams are the Anaheim Ducks, because she was born and raised in Southern California, and also the Pittsburgh Penguins because Sidney Crosby is her all-time favorite NHL player.



When not writing about hockey, Sharisse loves fantasy sports. She plays in hockey, basketball and football fantasy leagues. She lives in San Diego, California, so has the luxury of going to the beach often. She also enjoys working out and watching true crime documentaries, game shows, and binge-worthy TV series. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama