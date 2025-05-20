Ottawa Charge vs. Minnesota Frost: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | PWHL Finals, May 20, 2025

With an intense end to the regular season, it’s only fitting that the PWHL’s postseason would unravel a storyline for the ages. The reigning Walter Cup champion, Minnesota Frost, is back in the finals to defend their title, but they must get through the stalwart defense of the Ottawa Charge to hoist the cup as repeat champs.

For a second season straight, the PWHL Finals will feature a fight between two underdogs. Ottawa and Minnesota entered the postseason as the third and fourth seeds, respectively, claiming the final two playoff spots with 44 points each.

The puck drops for Game 1 of the best-of-five series on Tuesday as Minnesota travels to Ottawa for the finals party at TD Place. Here is a preview, prediction, and the odds for the matchup.

Preview:

Ottawa Charge

The top-seeded Montréal Victoire selected to play Ottawa in the semifinals, and lived to regret the decision as they clinched the series 3-1. The only game Montréal secured in the series was the historic Game 2 quadruple-overtime thriller, during which Charge rookie goaltender Gwyneth Philips turned aside a career-high 53 shots in the 3-2 victory over five hours.

PWHL: Minnesota Frost vs. Ottawa Charge - Source: Getty

Philips was solid between the pipes the entire series, allowing six goals through four games. She posted a shutout in Game 3, making 26 saves to backstop Ottawa to a 1-0 home win. She leads all goalies in the postseason with a 1.14 goals against average and finished third among all qualified goaltenders with a 2.11 average through 15 regular-season games.

Minnesota Frost

The defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost knows how to play when their backs are against the boards. They won three out of their final four games of the season and turned heads while posting a whopping 16 goals through the four-game stretch.

That offensive momentum carried into the postseason, as the Frost notched 18 goals through four games against the second-seeded Toronto Sceptres in the semifinal to clinch the series 3-1. In Game 3, history was made in Minnesota’s 7-5 victory as the combined 12 goals marked the highest scoring PWHL game ever.

It was also the second time this month that the Frost scored seven or more goals in a game after defeating the Boston Fleet 8-1 in the season finale on May 3.

PWHL: Taylor Heise, Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens - Source: Getty

The offensive juggernauts on the Frost consist of a combo of forwards and defenders. Minnesota native, forward Taylor Heise leads all skaters in the postseason with seven points through four games, while defenders Lee Stecklein and Sophie Jaques are tied for second in the standings with six points apiece.

The two teams are even at 3-3 in their regular season matchups.

Predictions:

With the energy and excitement supplied by the home crowd in Ottawa, the Charge will take Game 1 and defeat Minnesota by a score of 3-2.

Montreal Victoire vs. Ottawa Charge - Game Four - Source: Getty

However, the victory will only awaken the sleeping scoring giant, Frost, who doesn’t appear to be in too much of a rush to pass the Walter Cup. After Ottawa takes the first two games at home, Minnesota will roar back in the final three games and clinch the championship series 3-2.

Odds:

As of Monday evening, Minnesota is favored to win Game 1 at -280, according to FanDuel.

On paper, the edge leans towards the Frost due to their depth and experience, however, one can never count out the Charge's heart and belief.

Longest Game in PWHL History

PWHL history was made on May 11 when the host Montréal Victoire defeated the Ottawa Charge 3-2 in four overtime periods in Game 2 of the semifinals. The contest lasted for five hours and 34 minutes (135:33), setting a league record.

Catherine Dubois scored the game-winner in the fourth overtime period to secure Montréal’s first-ever postseason victory. The team’s veteran goaltender, Ann-Renée Desbiens, had also set a league record with 63 saves.

