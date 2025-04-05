PWHL star set to host hockey camp at Ridder Arena in July 2025

Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise is a Walter Cup champion and gold medalist with Team USA. She also made headlines off the ice, as she will host her first-ever hockey camp for girls this summer.

Heise announced the event and shared her excitement via an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I’m so excited to announce my inaugural hockey camp, taking place at Ridder Arena in Minnesota from July 18th - 20th!” Heise posted.

She continued the post: “This camp is designed specifically for girls who want to take their game to the next level. Whether you’re looking to improve your on-ice skills or get valuable off-ice training, this is the perfect weekend for you.”

The three-day event will begin on Friday, July 28, at 3:00 p.m. and run until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The camp price ranges from $300 to $400 depending on age and position. Heise noted that spaces are limited and urged potential participants to sign up by following the link in her Instagram bio.

The Minnesota Frost hoisted the Walter Cup as PWHL champions during the 2024 inaugural season. In Game 5 of the five-game championship series, Minnesota shut out the Boston Fleet 3-0. Heise won the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP award after pacing all players in the postseason with five goals.

Heise is no stranger to bringing home hardware. The 25-year-old won gold with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships. She also won silver with the team in 2022 and 2024.

Taylor Heise and Minnesota Frost's run to the Walter Cup in PWHL inaugural season

Taylor Heise, Minnesota's first pick in the PWHL’s 2023 inaugural draft, had a sensational 2024 season.

The Frost finished with an 8-4-3-9 record and entered the playoffs as the fourth and final seed. In the semifinals, Minnesota prevailed from a two-game deficit against Toronto and won its next three straight to clinch the series.

The PWHL Finals were just as intense. The Frost took on the Boston Fleet for the championship series. The Fleet won the first two games on the road and then lost the next two home games, tying the series at 2-2. Minnesota went on to win Game 5 with a decisive 3-0 victory.

