  • PWHL star Taylor Heise enjoys cozy winter date with beau Parker Fox at Minnesota State Fair

PWHL star Taylor Heise enjoys cozy winter date with beau Parker Fox at Minnesota State Fair

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Jan 20, 2025 16:36 GMT
Syndication: Utica Observer Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Taylor Heise in action on the ice: (Credit: IMAGN)

Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise took a mini-vacation on the sidelines of the PWHL Takeover Tour. The US women’s hockey star shared an Instagram post on Sunday featuring her date with her boyfriend, college basketball player Parker Fox, to the Minnesota State Fair.

One photo in the carousel shows Taylor and Parker smiling for a selfie, while a short video clip shows Parker going down an ice slide. Taylor captioned the post:

“currently defrosting…”
Heise recorded an assist on Friday against the Montreal Victoire during the PWHL’s Takeover Tour game. The tour is a series of nine neutral-site venue games organized to promote women’s hockey.

Heise’s assist took her tally for the season to eight, leaving her tied in second place for most assists in the PWHL this season. She is also fourth in the list of overall pointscorers in the league.

Heise will next be in action in the PWHL on Tuesday when the Minnesota Frost face off against the Ottawa Charge at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Heise is a member of the US women’s hockey team and a gold medal winner at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

She played college hockey at the University of Minnesota for five years, where she recorded over 200 points in five seasons and set a program record for most games played. Heise won the Patty Kazmaier Award for the best female college hockey player in 2022. She was also the first pick in the 2023 PWHL draft.

Taylor Heise has been a consistent performer in PWHL this season

Taylor Heise has been one of the most consistent players for the Frost this season, notching up goals or assists in eight of the 10 games played in the PWHL. On Jan. 9, she scored the winning goal against the Boston Fleet in overtime. The post featured a selfie of Taylor and Britta wearing sunglasses. She celebrated the team’s win on social media.

“Girls got swag 😎,” tagging her teammate Britta Curl-Salemme.

Heise also had an assist in Minnesota’s 4-2 win over Montreal on Jan. 12. The result took the Frost to the top of the league. She also recorded another assist in the 4-2 loss to the Victoire on Friday.

