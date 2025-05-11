PWHL star Taylor Heise flexes custom MNUFC jersey at Minnesota United vs Inter Miami clash

Minnesota Frost star Taylor Heise was in attendance at Allianz Field on Saturday to watch the MLS game between Inter Miami CF and Minnesota United FC. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Minnesota Wild stars Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello were also in attendance during the game.

Taylor Heise is a Minnesota native and former University of Minnesota standout. She was the first overall pick in the inaugural PWHL draft and has been a key figure in promoting women’s hockey in the state .

The official account of MNUFC shared a special post featuring Heise flexing a No. 27 jersey with her name on it before the match on their Instagram. The caption read:

“75 and sunny but there's a @pwhl_frost advisory at Allianz”

Taylor Heise reposted it on her Instagram stories and wrote:

“Let’s go @mnufc,” followed by a hand heart and sparkling heart emoji.

via Instagram /@taylorheise9

Despite Argentine world champion and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi scoring his side’s sole goal in the 48th minute, the Loons secured a 4-1 victory with goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Anthony Markanich, an own goal by Marcelo Weigandt, and Robin Lod

Taylor Heise celebrated her second anniversary with Minnesota Golden Gophers alumni

Earlier this year, Taylor Heise marked her second anniversary with her partner Parker Fox, who is a former Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball standout. In February, Heise shared two special Instagram stories celebrating the occasion.

The first was a selfie of the couple in matching purple outfits. The second was a collage of six photos showing moments from their relationship. In one picture, the couple was seen riding in an open-top vehicle both wearing casual hoodies.

Another photo showed Fox indoors with their pet dog. A third featured Fox eating ice cream, wearing a T-shirt with a dog print. They were also pictured together on a baseball field in matching "Twin Cities" jerseys. Heise added a black-and-white photo of Fox outside with a flight of drinks and one of him in a car, dressed in a gray jacket and cap.

Heise also featured Parker Fox in her 2024 recap carousel on Instagram. The Frost star had a strong 2024 season as she was named MVP of the PWHL playoffs and helped lead Minnesota Frost to win the first-ever Walter Cup. This year, the Frost are currently tied 1-1 in their first round playoffs series against the Toronto Sceptres.

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

