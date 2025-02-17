"Quarter of the price a week ago" "Shouldn’t be legal": Hockey fans react to soaring resale ticket prices for USA vs Canada 4 Nations title game

In what will be one of the most highly-anticipated rematches in recent memory, Team Canada has earned the right to once again face Team USA in what will be the championship game of the Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Tickets are now going on sale for Thursday's championship game, and for fans who want to catch the action live in person, it's not going to be inexpensive. In fact, the price to enter through the doors at TD Garden is going to be astronomical.

As shown by NHL analyst Chris Johnston on his X account, upper-bowl tickets at TD Garden are selling for over $1,000 apiece.

And there are plenty of fans who are not happy about the sharp increase in ticket prices.

"And they were a quarter of the price a week ago," noticed @EGallion27.

"And the price of tickets if this was in Toronto? Love to see this. It’s going to force “The Mecca” to stop the corporate brutality," wrote @esquire91.

"This shouldn’t be legal. Make the tickets non-resellable," wrote @BringHallBack4.

"Very poor for whoever is responsible for that. Probably as a result won’t have as passionate as a crowd as in Montreal," added @Kveloki.

"This is so completely out of control," opined @TroySitko.

"Hard pass! My TV has the best seats in the house. There are no lines to use the restroom, and food and drinks won't cost you an arm and a leg," added @WMCB1977.

"Perfect for all the suits to buy up the tickets, so they can sit on their a*ses all game talkin bout the deal they closed, thus ensuring a p*ss poor atmosphere," wrote @liv2fish846.

Team Canada beats Finland to earn a rematch against Team USA

Team Canada raced out to a 4-0 lead over Team Finland on Monday afternoon and held on for a 5-3 victory after the Finns made things very uncomfortable for them in the third period.

Goals from Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Brayden Point paced the opening period scoring for Team Canada, who later took a 4-0 lead in the second period thanks to MacKinnon's second goal of the afternoon.

However, the Finns made life hectic in the final frame, scoring three times to cut the deficit to a single goal before Sidney Crosby tallied into the open net to seal the win.

