Quebec-born NHL player Jonathan Marchessault had strong words for fans booing the U.S. and Canadian national anthems in recent games between American and Canadian teams. The booing started last week after the U.S. announced new tariffs on Canadian imports.

Canadian fans responded by booing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games, starting in Ottawa. On Monday night, Nashville fans could be heard booing during "O Canada" before their game against the Ottawa Senators.

Marchessault said that any booing of national anthems is disrespectful.

"I don't think anything should be said for any anthems," Jonathan Marchessault said. "The anthem is not made for making political views. It's made for respecting the veterans in all countries."

Jonathan Marchessault, who was born in Quebec City, added:

“And I think that's something that we everybody like same thing in Canada that they booed the US anthem, I think at the end of the day, we're respecting the veterans and the people that defend our countries."

"It's bigger than just trying to do a little, I mean, just trying to give a shot to the other country, yeah, people need to think a little further on that."

The Senators issued a statement before Monday's game, in regard to Senators fans booing the U.S. anthem on Saturday.

"Our fans in Ottawa-Gatineau are passionate about their hockey team and their country.”

The NHL customarily plays both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems before games between the two countries, regardless of where the game takes place.

Nashville Predators HC Andrew Brunette agrees with Jonathan Marchessault's take on 'booing' national anthems

Nashville Predators coach Andrew Brunette weighed in on fans booing the national anthems at NHL games between U.S. and Canadian teams.

Brunette, who's from Ontario, Canada, said that he doesn't support booing either anthem no matter the politics behind it.

"I don't like it, I don't think we should boo either anthem either way" Brunette said.

"The NHL has been around 100 years and the U.S. and Canada both share this game. I don't really think there's a place to be booing the anthem."

He added:

"You can have your political views and your ideas, but I just think both countries have been amicable for so long. They've been partners in the great game of hockey. I just don't think it's the right thing to do, I really don't like it."

While acknowledging the role of politics, Brunette believes that fans should put that aside during hockey games and respect both anthems.

