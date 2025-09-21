Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes cleared the air about why he didn’t suit up for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Hughes was originally listed to play but was sidelined by injury. On 32 Thoughts with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas, he explained how it unfolded. Hughes said that he was playing well until he took an elbow from Evgenii Dadonov during a December 31 game against the Dallas Stars.

At first, he thought it was minor, but within days, he realized he couldn’t move properly. An MRI revealed an oblique tear.

With the tournament approaching, Hughes still hoped he might recover in time, but by the week of the event, he wasn’t confident he could play at full strength.

“I'm like, hey, I can't play, and then, that hurts USA. or I can play and then I get hurt or I hurt it more because I'm not ready and then I come back to the Conucks and I can't play. So, it was a tough spot to be in.” Hughes said. (2:40 onwards)

As the Canucks captain, he chose to prioritize being healthy for Vancouver, who were in the playoff hunt at the time.

Friedman noted there had been rumors that the Canucks didn’t want Hughes to participate.

"I don't think they did want me to play just because they wanted me to be fresh, right? And they knew I wasn't 100%. So, I mean, I can't really blame them for that. No, I'll just leave it at that. They didn't block me. They didn't. That's the truth.” Quinn Hughes answered.

Hughes said that management, including Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin, were respectful about his decision.

Team USA faced Canada twice in the tournament, winning the preliminary matchup 3–1, before Canada claimed the championship in a 3–2 overtime thriller.

Quinn Hughes on his future with the Canucks

With two years remaining on his six-year, $47.1 million contract, Quinn Hughes will be eligible to sign an extension with Vancouver next summer. When asked about the possibility, the Canucks captain didn’t commit either way.

"When I came to Vancouver, I don't think anyone thought I was going to become what I have become.” Quinn Hughes said.

“Last year was a failure and I want to propel my game even further and propel my teammates even further. And as far as that question, I mean, you know how it is. Anything can change."

The Canucks are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season, just a year after finishing atop the Pacific Division.

