Quinn Hughes highlights injuries of $92,800,000 Canucks forward and other key players after loss to Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a disappointing 5-3 loss against the New York Rangers on Friday night, despite outshooting their opponents 39-12. The game was marred by injuries to several key players.

Elias Pettersson, on an eight-year, $92,800,000 contract, left the game midway through the second period after showing signs of discomfort.

Nils Höglander also had to leave the game, though the timing and nature of his injury remain uncertain. Also, forward Filip Chytil entered the NHL's concussion protocol after being hit from behind by Chicago's Jason Dickinson.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes was particularly vocal in highlighting the impact of these injuries, saying:

"I thought we competed hard, especially with two forwards going down, having to go 10–10 forwards in the third. I mean, we're playing gutsy right now, and we’ve got a lot of guys out."

“I thought we kind of shot ourselves in the foot at the end, which is too bad because we probably played one of our better games all year. And like I said, we got, you know, Petey and Chytil out, our one and two, and then Hogs goes down.”

“We’ve got guys stepping up, guys playing with heart. So, can’t really complain too much about any of that. But it’s hockey - sometimes you’re going to lose some that you probably feel like you should win. But we’ve been on the other side of that this year as well."

Despite the Canucks' dominant performance, outshooting the Rangers by a wide margin, the loss left a bitter taste. As winger Jake DeBrusk aptly put it,

"That's just how hockey is sometimes: it's cruel."

Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. The Rangers were powered by goals from Jonny Brodzinski (who scored twice), J.T. Miller, Adam Fox, and K'Andre Miller.

Igor Shesterkin turned aside 36 shots for New York. Kevin Lankinen stopped seven for the Canucks.

The loss was a tough blow to Vancouver’s playoff chances, leaving them three points back of the second wild card spot in the West.

Canucks HC Rick Tocchet's take on 5-3 loss Rangers

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet recognized that the team was without their top center, Elias Pettersson, as well as Nils Hoglander, and that a few other players were banged up.

“When you lose your top centreman (Pettersson) and Hoggy, and then, you know, a couple of guys are banged up, I thought we hung in there pretty good. I’m proud of the team.” Tocchet said.

“Obviously, the couple of rush goals, we don’t like. Got to protect the guts of the ice. A couple of mistakes from a couple of guys. But like I said, you know, we played a good game.

The coach also indicated that it's unlikely Pettersson and Hoglander will be available for the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils.

