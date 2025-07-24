  • home icon
  Quinn Hughes recaps his offseason with Brady Tkachuk, brothers Jack and Luke, and other NHLers

Quinn Hughes recaps his offseason with Brady Tkachuk, brothers Jack and Luke, and other NHLers

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 24, 2025 11:00 GMT
Quinn Hughes recaps his offseason with Brady Tkachuk, brothers Jack and Luke, and other NHLers
Quinn Hughes recaps his offseason with Brady Tkachuk, brothers Jack and Luke, and other NHLers [via IG/@_quinnhughes]

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is spending down time this offseason with family and close friends. On Wednesday, he shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram featuring outings with fellow NHLers including his brothers Jack and Luke Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Tyler Myers, Josh Norris and others.

One of the pictures showed Hughes and three friends gathered at a bar posing together at a table with drinks. Another captured Quinn and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk smiling while holding beverages at a casual get-together. A third image showed Quinn, Jack and Luke posing with an older gentleman in a suit in a lounge.

The next click saw Quinn and a group of friends including Dalton Norris and his brother Coale out on a boat. One group photo saw Quinn posing with Josh Norris and Alex Turcotte at a studio.

Another slide showed a view of Yankee Stadium during a game taken from the stands. Another captured Quinn sitting on the floor at home petting a dog. A ninth image was taken from inside a boat with a mirrored reflection showing Quinn and a friend tubing in the background.

One of the photos saw Quinn and his brothers dressed formally, standing with their parents. Another slide featured a candid group selfie Quinn Hughes took inside a private jet, with fellow NHLers Thatcher Demko, Tyler Myers, Conor Garland and Brock Boeser.

The final two images in the set showed a friend lying belly-down on a red and black floatation device behind a boat, followed by a sunset view from the water to close out the carousel.

Quinn Hughes and brothers jet skiing in the offseason

Earlier this week, New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes shared a few Instagram photos with his brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes. One of the pictures showed the three posing at sunset dressed casually.

Another click saw one of the Hughes brothers on a jet ski, and the last featured all three boating with a friend.

“As of late🤟,” Luke wrote in the caption.
The post comes amid trade speculation involving Quinn Hughes. Quinn is under contract with Vancouver through the 2026-27 season. He had 76 points in 68 games during the 2024-25 season, improving his average from 2023-24 when he recorded 92 points in 82 games.

The Hughes brothers come from a strong hockey family. Jack and Luke play for the Devils. Their mother played for the U.S. women’s national team and their father had worked previously with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

