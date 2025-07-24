Quinn Hughes recaps his offseason with Brady Tkachuk, brothers Jack and Luke, and other NHLers

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is spending down time this offseason with family and close friends. On Wednesday, he shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram featuring outings with fellow NHLers including his brothers Jack and Luke Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Tyler Myers, Josh Norris and others.One of the pictures showed Hughes and three friends gathered at a bar posing together at a table with drinks. Another captured Quinn and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk smiling while holding beverages at a casual get-together. A third image showed Quinn, Jack and Luke posing with an older gentleman in a suit in a lounge.The next click saw Quinn and a group of friends including Dalton Norris and his brother Coale out on a boat. One group photo saw Quinn posing with Josh Norris and Alex Turcotte at a studio. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother slide showed a view of Yankee Stadium during a game taken from the stands. Another captured Quinn sitting on the floor at home petting a dog. A ninth image was taken from inside a boat with a mirrored reflection showing Quinn and a friend tubing in the background.One of the photos saw Quinn and his brothers dressed formally, standing with their parents. Another slide featured a candid group selfie Quinn Hughes took inside a private jet, with fellow NHLers Thatcher Demko, Tyler Myers, Conor Garland and Brock Boeser.The final two images in the set showed a friend lying belly-down on a red and black floatation device behind a boat, followed by a sunset view from the water to close out the carousel.Quinn Hughes and brothers jet skiing in the offseasonEarlier this week, New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes shared a few Instagram photos with his brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes. One of the pictures showed the three posing at sunset dressed casually.Another click saw one of the Hughes brothers on a jet ski, and the last featured all three boating with a friend.“As of late🤟,” Luke wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post comes amid trade speculation involving Quinn Hughes. Quinn is under contract with Vancouver through the 2026-27 season. He had 76 points in 68 games during the 2024-25 season, improving his average from 2023-24 when he recorded 92 points in 82 games.The Hughes brothers come from a strong hockey family. Jack and Luke play for the Devils. Their mother played for the U.S. women’s national team and their father had worked previously with the Toronto Maple Leafs.