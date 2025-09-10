Quinn Hughes responds to brother Jake's bold 'would love to play together' comment - "We have contracts and whatnot"

Jack Hughes said he would like to play with his brother Quinn Hughes in the NHL. He plays for the New Jersey Devils with his younger brother Luke. Meanwhile, his big brother Quinn leads the Vancouver Canucks as their captain.On Tuesday, Jack told The Athletic that joining Quinn is a personal goal, and said it could happen in New Jersey or somewhere else.&quot;I'm not afraid to say it,&quot; Jack said to Pierre LeBrun. &quot;Eventually I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn.&quot;On Wednesday, Quinn answered questions about Jack’s comments in Las Vegas. He said it was natural for a brother to feel that way. Quinn reminded reporters that contracts keep them on different teams.&quot;I mean, he's my brother,&quot; Quinn said about Luke's comments. &quot;What's he supposed to say, first of all? `Like, I don't want to play with him, you know?' ... I mean, we have contracts and whatnot. He's on a different team.&quot;Would it be fun to play with those guys at some point? Of course. I think if you guys have brothers, you guys would say the same thing. But we do have contracts.&quot;Quinn Hughes pointed to Canucks' missing playoffs last year amid locker room issues, and added that he is focused on Vancouver and wants to do more there. He added that Jack also has goals with the Devils.&quot;I'm excited to be in Vancouver, and I feel like last year was a little bit of failure,&quot; Quinn said. &quot;So I feel like I got things to do there. And I know Jack loves, he loves Jersey, and he's got stuff to do also.&quot;Playing together will be a long-term plan for Quinn Hughes and JackJack Hughes missed the end of last season with a shoulder injury. His absence hurt New Jersey in the playoffs against Carolina, exiting early (first round). He had surgery in March but is expected to participate in the Devils' camp. Meanwhile, Quinn Hughes scored 76 points in 68 games despite missing time himself.For now, each Hughes brother is focused on his own team. Quinn wants to get back into the playoffs as Canucks' captain, and Jack hopes to return healthy and strong for New Jersey. Playing together may remain a long-term hope rather than an immediate plan.