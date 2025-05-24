Rachel Gagner shows love for Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's ‘Bar Trove’ restaurant ahead of grand opening

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, is preparing to launch her new restaurant, Bar Trove. The venue is part of her larger business project, Trove Living, which also includes a luxury furniture showroom. Ahead of the grand opening, Lauren received public support from her friend Rachel Gagner, the wife of former Oilers forward Sam Gagner.

On Saturday morning, Rachel posted an Instagram Story from inside Bar Trove. The image featured her and Kyler seated closely together, smiling and enjoying a preview of the restaurant. The setting featured warm wooden panel walls, framed artwork, and a cozy, welcoming vibe. One particular picture on the wall featured Connor McDavid's dog Lenard in a military uniform with several medals.

Rachel's post was tagged with @bartroveca, and the caption read,

“Can’t wait to celebrate this beautiful place.”

Rachel Gagner shared a post of her friends at Lauren Kyle's bar. (Credits: IG @rachel.gagner)

Rachel’s post gave a glimpse of the close bond she shares with Kyle. Her show of support comes at a meaningful time for Lauren as she nears the opening of her new space.

Lauren first announced Bar Trove in January 2025 as part of the Trove Living brand. The restaurant and showroom will be located in downtown Edmonton's historic Canada Permanent Building. Lauren has shared several updates on the renovation, including design previews and signage installation. She described the venue as a place for:

"fine wines and expertly crafted cocktails."

Trove Living aims to blend modern luxury with timeless design, all within a historic landmark.

Lauren Kyle also runs Sports Club Atelier, a luxury sportswear brand, and has previously collaborated with the Oilers on merchandise. Her latest venture adds a lifestyle and hospitality experience to her growing portfolio.

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren's previous update on Bar Trove

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, posted Instagram stories on Friday with updates. One photo showed a rainbow over Hotel Macdonald and signs for KYLE & CO, TROVE LIVING, and BAR TROVE. She wrote,

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Lauren Kyle shared an update about her store on Instagram. (Credits: IG @laurenkyle1)

Kyle also met with friends at the venue before the opening. Rachel Gagner and Sami Punzo were among them. Rachel posted a photo with the caption,

“Back with the girls.”

Lauren shared it again on her account. Another story showed the building signs with a caption, “One More Day!”, which means it will launch today.

