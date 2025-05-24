Connor McDavid's wife Lauren teases arrival signage and more from her upcoming bar and furniture business set to open in downtown Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle is about to launch her bar and furniture business at the historic Canada Permanent Building this month. On Friday, Lauren shared a series of stories on her Instagram account featuring the latest updates regarding her business venture.

One of the photos captured a rainbow over the iconic Hotel Macdonald, with signage for KYLE & CO, TROVE LIVING, and BAR TROVE installed on the street. In the caption, she wrote:

“The most insane day setting up Trove but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel 🌈”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

She also connected with a few friends at the venue ahead of the opening. Ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel and Connor Schlichting's partner Sami Punzo were among the group.

“Back with the girls,” Rachel Gagner captioned the story, which Lauren reposted.

Another story offered a closer look at the building’s exterior and the freshly mounted signs, posted by Sami Punzo.

“Arrvial!” she wrote in the caption.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Lauren also reposted a couple of stories from her other friends, one fo those featuring a a stone plaque reading “TROVE LIVING” and “BAR TROVE” with the words “One More Day!” in the caption, while another story again featured the triple signage outside the venue.

Connor McDavid’s wife shared BTS pictures from her brand’s new collection photoshoot

Earlier this month, Lauren Kyle launched The Foundry Collection which is a new western-inspired line from her sportswear brand Sports Club Atelier in collaboration with the Oilers. Kyle shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the collection’s promotional ranch shoot on her Instagram.

One of the clicks showed a printed collage of the shoot lying on dry grass. Another featured Kyle and a team member guiding a horse, while a third saw a camera screen displaying a sharp shot of Kyle posing in western wear beside the animal.

“BTS from our latest @sportsclubatelier launch! 🤠” Lauren captioned the post.

Other images showed Kyle standing next to a horse outside a red barn, resting her feet inside a vintage car and posing in an Oilers jacket beside a vintage truck during sunset. One frame saw the creative team adjusting reflectors for lighting, while another showed them reviewing shots on a laptop. A few photos also included other models being directed near a barn and horse pen.

The Foundry Collection was launched just before the Stanley Cup playoffs. The full lineup is worth $1,833 and includes jackets, sweatshirts, hats, socks and accessories. Key items include a Cognac Orange Modern Rancher Jacket ($498), a Cream Canvas Utilitarian Jacket ($329), and a Blue Denim Jacket ($329).

The collection also offers crewneck sweatshirts in Oilers-themed colors ($151 each), adjustable baseball hats ($68), barrette clips ($24), and everyday ankle socks ($20 per pair). Kyle had organized a special pop-up event to promote the new line during the first round Stanley Cup playoffs at Rogers Place.

