Radko Gudas Injury: What happened to Anaheim Ducks defenseman?

In tonight's matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild, Radko Gudas had to leave the game early after a hit from Marcus Johansson. He had logged just five shifts and 5:01 minutes of ice time. Losing him surely leaves a massive void for at least the remainder of the game.

Radko Gudas has largely underperformed this season for the Ducks after a dream-like run with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season.

Gudas is known for his physicality and veteran leadership on the ice. After the hit, he attempted to shake off the blow, but ultimately had to retreat down the tunnel for further assessment. His absence from the Ducks' lineup leaves a noticeable void, particularly in terms of defensive stability and intimidation factor.

Radko Gudas hasn't nearly the impact with the Ducks this season as he had a key cog with the Florida Panthers in the playoffs last season. He has just six goals and 10 assists in 59 games this season, however, he does have a +/- of 10 so far this season.

With uncertainty looming over Gudas's availability for the upcoming matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, the Ducks may have to consider their defensive options. William Lagesson or Gustav Lindstrom could potentially step in to fill the void left by Gudas if he is unable to return in time.

Radko Gudas leaves game early against Minnesota Wild as Anaheim Ducks season continues to spiral

When Radko Gudas was signed back in July, the hope was that he would be a key cog in the Ducks new revamped blue line alongside a new young tandem that could take over the league. That certainly has not been the case so far this season.

As of now, the Ducks have a 25-39-3 record, having lost four of the last five games, and likely going to also lose to the Minnesota Wild, currently down 2-0.

The hope was that Troy Terry, Trevor Zegras, and Leo Carlsson would take the next step as a young tandem, however with tumultuous contract negotiations hanging like a cloud over the season, the Ducks have largely underperformed to expectations this season.

Instead of any of their young talent leading the team in goals and points this season, Frank Vatrano is currently leading the team in both categories. The Ducks have proved this season to be depthless, and if they can re-sign Trevor Zegras, forward depth is item number one on the improvement list.