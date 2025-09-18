  • home icon
  • NHL
  • J.T. Miller
  • Rangers GM reveals which J.T. Miller characteristic trait made him a perfect fit to be named Blueshirts' newest captain

Rangers GM reveals which J.T. Miller characteristic trait made him a perfect fit to be named Blueshirts' newest captain

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 18, 2025 04:29 GMT
2022 NHL Draft - Round 2-7 - Source: Getty
Rangers GM reveals which J.T. Miller characteristic trait made him a perfect fit for captain - Source: Getty

New York Rangers GM Chris Drury explained the key trait that made J.T. Miller the ideal choice as the team’s newest captain.

Ad

The Rangers officially named J.T. Miller their new captain on Tuesday, making him the 29th player in franchise history to wear the “C.” He takes over from Jacob Trouba, who was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in December.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Drury said that it felt like the perfect time to name a captain before camp and that the team had no interest in starting without one.

“Where this team is at, I thought it was an important role -- for us and the process we went through, if we didn’t have the right person, we weren’t just going to name anybody just to say we have a ‘C.’ We have a lot of good choices and J.T. rose to the top.” (per NY post)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Miller acquired from Vancouver at the trade deadline. He put up 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games last season. While his offensive numbers are valuable, Drury said it’s Miller’s style of play that sets him apart.

“The way he prepares, the way he plays, just how hard he competes. He goes over the boards looking to get into a fight and drags people into it, that’s what we need and we’re excited to have him as our captain.” Drury said.
Ad

The Rangers open training camp Thursday and kick off the regular season October 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL analyst Jeff O’Neill weighs in on the Rangers naming J.T. Miller their new captain

NHL analyst Jeff O’Neill said that naming J.T. Miller captain showed the Rangers were looking for a new style of leadership. He said the Rangers were tired of relying solely on skill and wanted someone who would set the tone with effort and intensity.

Ad
"But I think they were so tired of the soft and the soft and the skill and it's like, "We need to have one guy that's going to lead the charge." O’Neill said. (0:47 onwards)
youtube-cover

While J.T. Miller can sometimes go over the edge, O’Neill noted that he consistently shows up and brings energy every night. In his view, that intensity is exactly what the Rangers were looking for in their captain.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications