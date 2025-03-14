New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette shared his thoughts about Matt Rempe's treatment after a controversial call during Thursday's matchup.

Ad

Rempe was assessed a defensive-zone interference penalty at 1:55 into the third period when Devin Shore collided with him and subsequently fell to the ice. It appeared that the Wild forward came running towards Rempe.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Just two minutes later, the Minnesota Wild took advantage of the power play, with Marcus Johansson scoring to tie the game 1-1. Peter Laviolette expressed his dissatisfaction with his players receiving penalties in the third period.

He noted that Matt Rempe's size and physical style naturally attract attention from officials and found the call unfortunate.

"I think he draws attention. Just the size of him and the way he plays the game. It just draws attention. It's unfortunate because, sometimes like tonight, he's not really doing anything and he's in the box," said Laviolette post-game via Mollie Walker.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rangers ultimately came out on top with a 3-2 win in overtime. With that, the Blueshirts ended their four-game losing streak and leveled points (70) with the Columbus Blue Jackets for a wild card place in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers will hope to grab the spot when traveling to Nationwide Arena to face the Columbus Blue Jackets next on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Internet livid over 'terrible' Matt Rempe interference penalty call during Rangers-Wild

Ad

Braden Schneider comments on Rangers OT winner

Braden Schneider was the hero for New York in their 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. He scored the winning goal at 1:51 with a backhander from the edge of the left circle.

Schneider opened up about the goal, explaining:

“I just [saw], they drove the defense back and I tried to take some middle ice, and I immediately wanted to shoot it, and brought it to my backhand and just put it in there,” Schneider said via NHL.com. “Luckily it went in, and thankfully it wasn’t goaltender interference, so it was a good cap-off to the night.”

Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck were the scorers for the Blueshirts in the regulation period. Igor Shesterkin was solid between the pipes, making 26 saves and posting a .928 SV%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama