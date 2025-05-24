Rangers' Matt Rempe, Tyler Toffoli & Jonathan Quick turn up at Madison Square Garden to attend Knicks-Pacers Game 2

New York Rangers forwards Matt Rempe, goaltender Jonathan Quick and San Jose Sharks alternate captain were in attendance at Madison Square Garden on Friday during Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final. The New York Knicks suffered a 114-109 loss against the Indiana Pacers on the night.

Tyler Toffoli shared a group photo with his fellow NHLers from the game. Jonathan Quick, on the left, wore a white t-shirt, black pants and a blue backwards cap, while holding a drink. Matt Rempe posed in the middle, sporting a black denim jacket over a white shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a backwards black cap.

Toffoli wore a grey crewneck, black pants, and a blue Knicks cap while also holding a drink. In the caption, he wrote:

“73 🏀”

New York started slowly on the night and their usual starting five was outscored early, giving up a 19-9 run in just over six minutes. The same group had already struggled in the first game and throughout the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson played together briefly in the second quarter to build a seven-point lead, but Indiana fought back behind Pascal Siakam’s 23 first-half points. Tom Thibodeau went back to the starters in the second half, and Indiana opened the third with a 15-7 run. The Knicks kept the game close, entering the fourth quarter tied.

In the final period, Indiana targeted Towns and Robinson on defense, using pick-and-rolls and spacing to create open shots. The Pacers took advantage and went on a 13-4 run.

Jalen Brunson and Mikel Bridges tried to rally late when Brunson scored five quick points and assisted Josh Hart to cut the Pacers' lead to one. But Indiana closed it out with free throws and a strong defensive stand on the final play. The Knicks will now be heading to Indiana down 2-0.

Matt Rempe took an offseason trip to Japan

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe recently traveled to Japan for an offseason vacation with his mother Janice and sister Steph. On Monday, he shared several photos on Instagram documenting the Tokyo trip.

Rempe was seen enjoying local cuisine, including a bowl of Japanese food and beer at a restaurant, dining at a teppanyaki-style counter and visiting a private ramen booth, likely at the famous Ichiran.

“Great trip with family,” read the caption of the post.

Matt Rempe also posted photos from the historic Senso-ji temple and relaxing on a train with longtime friend Ty Bauer. Another image showed Rempe reading a book on a train, and one showed him snacking at a station while wearing a Rangers T-shirt.

Other photos captured the group walking downtown, posing in the streets and Janice standing under an umbrella next to a turquoise minivan.

