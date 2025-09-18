Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin dismisses speculation around his future, "ready to work hard" entering contract year

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is entering a contract year but is focused on playing, not the rumors about his future. The Russian winger, known as the "Breadman," is under a seven-year deal worth $81.5 million. It has a cap hit of $11.6 million per season, and is set to expire after 2025-26.

Panarin highlighted that he is used to handling these situations and is ready to work hard.

“I'm not complaining right now. I'm ready to work hard,” Panarin said on Thursday, via NHL.com.

He added that feeling some security is good, but he has experienced similar situations before.

Panarin has shown he is one of league’s top offensive players in his 10 seasons in the league. After signing with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, he also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets before joining the Rangers. Panarin scored 37 goals and had 52 assists for 89 points last season, tying for 13th in goals and points in the NHL. He has played 752 games with 302 goals and 568 assists in his career.

Panarin also mentioned that he takes both good and bad games in stride.

“After bad games you're thinking too much sometimes, but good games you enjoy more than usual,” Panarin said.

Chris Drury praises Artemi Panarin as contract speculation grows around Rangers star

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury spoke about Artemi Panarin as the forward enters the last season of his seven-year deal.

“He’s a huge piece of our team and organization. He does not appear to me to be slowing down,” Drury said on Thursday, via NHL.com.

He also noted that Panarin takes his offseason preparation seriously and looks ready for the upcoming campaign.

While Drury kept contract details private, speculation around Panarin’s future has grown. Frank Seravalli said that he believes a deal that works for both sides could happen during the season, although patience will be needed.

"I think there's a deal on the table that makes sense for both sides or will be at some point during this upcoming season," Seravalli said on Aug. 26, via Bleacher Report. "Let's see how that plays out.”

The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta also discussed the situation, saying that the Rangers could think about trade options if no extension is signed.

“The guy I’m really curious about with the Rangers is Artemi Panarin; what’s gonna happen with him?” Pagnotta said on Aug. 27, via NHL Rumour Report on X.

Panarin's focus remains on contributing to the team and performing well on the ice, regardless of contract questions.

