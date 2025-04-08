Lil Wayne had a message for Alex Ovechkin after the Capitals star passed Wayne Gretzky’s goal record on Sunday. Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL goal in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders. The goal moved him past Gretzky for most goals in league history.

One of the most influential rappers around, Wayne congratulated Ovechkin on X, formerly Twitter..

"Congrats to my mf brudda Alexander the Eight! Let’s go get the cup back now! Ovechtzky!!!!!," Wayne tweeted.

The landmark goal came from Ovechkin's usual spot — the left circle during a power play. He now has 325 career power-play goals. Many fans, including Capitals supporters who traveled to the game, came to see that moment.

Ovechkin said that the record-breaking moment felt unreal and that it might take him a while to fully understand what he achieved as he thanked his family, teammates and coaches for their support.

“This is something crazy. I'm probably going to need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1," Ovechkin said (via NHL.com).

"I'm really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It's huge. It's unbelievable. It's an unbelievable moment and I'm happy.”

Back in the locker room, Ovechkin celebrated with his wife Nastya, sons Sergei and Ilya, and his mother Tatyana. Gretzky, Bettman, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also joined in.

Ovechkin has scored six goals in his last five games, having missed a part of the season with a fractured fibula.

Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov talks about Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

Nikita Kucherov talked about Alex Ovechkin’s record-breaking 895th goal and his mindset. Speaking to NHL.com on Monday, Kucherov compared Alex Ovechkin with Michael Jordan.

"From watching 'M.J.' in the documentary, I think it's the same thing with Alex," Kucherov said. "It gets personal. He hunted this. Not many people have that. I see it, and I'm going to go get it, and I'm not scared about it. Like, they attack. He's one of those guys."

Ovechkin scored his 42nd goal of the season in his 61st game.

"It's crazy," Kucherov said. "... I'm very proud of him. I'm very proud for Russia to have such a great player, the best goal-scorer. For us, it's huge.

Alex Ovechkin, 39, missed 16 games with an injury after breaking his fibula.

