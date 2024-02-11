"Rare Keefe W": Leafs fans rejoice Sheldon Keefe as head coach shares his opinion on Morgan Rielly's cross-check on Ridly Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe's opinion has sparked intense debate on social media following Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly's controversial cross-check to Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

The incident occurred in the final seconds of the game. With the Leafs' net abandoned and the Sens leading by one, Greig took the loose puck and fired it into the empty net to seal an Ottawa victory. Following the game-winning goal, Rielly delivered a cross-check that sent Greig tumbling to the ice.

Expand Tweet

In the post-game interview, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe shared his opinion on Morgan Rielly's cross-check.

"I thought it was appropriate," Keefe stated bluntly.

His comment set social media on ablaze as Toronto fans vocally supported their coach’s endorsement of Rielly’s physical response.

One fan commented:

“Rare Keefe W”

Expand Tweet

Critics argue Keefe’s statement promotes unnecessary roughness and skirts the line of player safety. The polarized takes have sparked vigorous debate on social media.

Here are some fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the cross-check, officials promptly intervened before several Senators and Leafs players got involved, but a brawl was stopped from breaking out.

Morgan Rielly was given a five-minute penalty and game misconduct for his hit. The NHL Department of Player Safety will probably arbitrate in this matter.

Sheldon Keefe's take on the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 loss to the Senators

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after the game and he expressed optimism for the team:

“We’ll take a day off tomorrow and get ready for the next one.”

Keefe stated the reason for the loss against the Senators:

“I thought we gave up too much in transition. That is what they do very well — probably better than anybody in the NHL. We fed into that. We were two minutes away from a pretty clean first period on the road. There was just a completely egregious play at the end of the first period that led to their first goal. That was our best people."

He added:

"In the last two minutes of the first period, I thought our best people let us down there. It changes the momentum of the game. Ultimately, it ends up being a one-goal difference."

Keefe also pointed out the changes the team missed:

"I would like that moment back, but there were others inside of it. At the same time, we missed a ton of chances that we could’ve probably scored more than we did tonight. We didn’t. We lose the game."

Shane Pinto's goal and two assists led the Senators to a 5-3 win on the night.