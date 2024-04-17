"Really isn’t serious about winning anything" - NHL fans react as Marc-Andre Fleury signs one-year contract extension with Wild

The Minnesota Wild have signed veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a one-year, $2.5 million contract extension. The news has elicited mixed reactions from fans on social media.

The 39-year-old Fleury posted a 2.98 goals against average and .895 save percentage over 39 games with Minnesota.

While some fans are excited to have the services of the future Hall of Famer for another year, others have expressed doubts about Fleury's ability to perform at 39.

One fan commented on social media, "Minny really isn’t serious about winning anything," in reaction to the news.

Another fan commented:

"Love flower, but that’s a lot of $ for a backup."

Here are some fan reactions to Marc-Andre Fleury’s contract extension.

"Not sure I understand this." one fan wrote on X.

"If MN is where he wants to be and is happy, then good for him, he's got a family and kids and probably doesn't want to move them. Is the wild the best team, no, but they are not horrible, and he seems happy" another fan wrote in support of Fleury.

"May Flower Power reign forever". a user wrote.

"Have always loved MAF as a goalie and a person but it’s long past time for him to hang ‘em up. Nothing sadder in sports than a superstar hanging on way too long…" one fan wrote.

"Guy only needs 3 more seasons to play the most seasons for an nhl goalie ever." another fan wrote.

"I respect Fleury but I don't think this is a good move." one fan wrote.

Throughout his career spanning 1,024 NHL games, Fleury boasts a 2.60 goals against average and an impressive.912 save percentage. He recently achieved a 1,000-game milestone and surpassed Patrick Roy to claim the second spot for most wins by a goalie.

The Wild conclude their regular season by hosting the Seattle Kraken tomorrow at Xcel Energy Center.

Marc-Andre Fleury's reaction to the Minnesota Wild missing the playoffs

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury did not mince words when reacting to his team being eliminated from playoff contention, bringing an end to his remarkable 17-year postseason appearance streak.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Saturday, Marc-Andre Fleury said:

"It's frustrating. But I thought the guys here, we battled together trying to make a push."

Despite the Wild's strong play since the All-Star break, Nashville's blistering run down the stretch left no room for Minnesota to climb up in the standings when they needed it most.

"I believed in our chance. I liked the way the guys were battling down the stretch here," Fleury added.

The future Hall of Famer had made the postseason every year since 2007, winning three Stanley Cups along the way.

