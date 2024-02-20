"Really regretting that empty net goal": Fans react to Ridly Greig getting floored by Erik Cernak's big hit

NHL fans took to social media to voice their reactions after Ridly Greig was floored by Erik Cernak's big hit on Monday.

The video clip, shared by Sportsnet on X (formerly Twitter), captioned

"Erik Cernak tells Ridly Greig to take a seat"

Expand Tweet

The post sparked a flurry of comments and discussions among hockey enthusiasts. One tweeted:

"Greig really regretting that empty net goal lately"

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in, noting the upcoming challenge for Ridly Greig:

"Greig will be challenged in Florida Wednesday night"

Expand Tweet

The discourse also touched on the disciplinary aspect of the hit, with one fan expressing their opinion on the severity of the consequences:

"I think Reilly’s suspension is long enough. Matthews is getting six games for this."

Expand Tweet

Apart from analyzing the on-ice implications, fans also speculated about the broader impact of the incident on media coverage. One remarked:

"I feel like Ridly Greig is even getting under Sportsnet’s skin"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ridly Greig's Ottawa Senators beat Tampa Bay Lightning

The Ottawa Senators secured a 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Mathieu Joseph netting twice.

Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, who struggled to recover after Ottawa's early lead. Tim Stutzle, who opened the scoring and assisted on Joseph's goal, joined an exclusive group of Ottawa players with three 50-point seasons before turning 23.

Anton Forsberg made a save on Steven Stamkos' shot in the second period, while Vladimir Tarasenko's third-period goal further solidified Ottawa's lead.

Claude Giroux's assist on Joseph's goal extended his point streak to five games and brought him to within one point of tying Denis Potvin for 76th place on the all-time list.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper expressed disappointment in his team's performance:

"And then as soon as they got that first one, we were just flat... There’s no emotion. That was a disappointing part.”

Joseph, who played for Tampa Bay previously, highlighted the satisfaction of beating his former team:

“It’s been more fun to beat these guys, to be honest.”

Despite playing his 700th NHL game, Nikita Kucherov was held without a point for only the 11th time this season.