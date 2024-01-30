Recently fired head coach hailed "perfect fit" for Ottawa Senators by Jamie McLennan

TSN hockey analyst Jamie McLennan recently discussed the Ottawa Senators' coaching setup with Jay Onrait. He suggested possible replacements if the team drops its current head coach Jacques Martin.

McLennan said Craig Berube, who was recently fired by the St. Louis Blues, could fit perfectly with the Senators. McLennan addressed the qualities that make Berube a top pick for the Ottawa Senators.

Describing Berube, McLennan said:

"Craig Berube, my former teammate, is tough but fair. He's a player's coach, a winner, and has a commanding presence. He's big on accountability, much like Rick Tocchet. Berube did it the hard way – backing it up physically while also finding the back of the net."

McLennan underlined the impact Berube could have on the team's culture, emphasizing:

"Can you imagine being a player on the bench and you turn around, and Craig Berube's staring at you? Just like in Vancouver, Rick Tocchet's staring at you. There is that accountability."

Expressing his preference for Berube, McLennan went on to say:

"Craig Berube, if they do decide to make a coaching change, he would be a perfect fit within that organization."

This endorsement highlights McLennan's belief in Berube's ability to bring a winning mentality and instill a sense of accountability within the Senators, making him a strong candidate as the team considers its options for the next head coach.

Ottawa Senators' Pursuit of Flames Defenseman Chris Tanev Nears Conclusion

In a recent revelation on the "32 Thoughts Podcast," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman stirred the waters for Ottawa Senators fans, suggesting that the team's pursuit of Calgary Flames' defenseman Chris Tanev might be reaching its conclusion.

The seasoned blueliner has been on the Flames' trading block throughout the season, and Senators GM Steve Staios seems eager to secure Tanev for a potential playoff push.

Friedman shared insights into the Senators' interest in acquiring "good pros," pinpointing Tanev as an ideal fit and a valuable asset that could strengthen Ottawa's defensive lineup.

"Senators looking for good pros, [Tanev] is a good pro, he's a right-hand shot, [Ottawa] could use one," explained Friedman.

He further highlighted the Ottawa Senators' strategy of convincing Tanev about their promising future as a playoff contender and his potential significant role in it.

Traditionally, teams outside the playoff picture shy away from acquiring rental players like Tanev at the deadline. However, the Senators, with a history of such moves, including last season's acquisition of Jakob Chychrun, demonstrate a willingness to bolster their roster mid-season.

The combination of Ottawa's draft capital and a promising prospect pool could make the Senators an attractive trade partner for the Flames in the pursuit of Tanev.