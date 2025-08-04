"Record low sales coming" "Should’ve been Gaudreau brothers": Chel fans react as Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk named the face of NHL 26

EA Sports has named Matthew Tkachuk the cover athlete for NHL 26. EA Sports will share more details about NHL 26 or &quot;Chel&quot; on August 7. They will post the update on their YouTube channel. The full trailer and features will be shown there. Fans are waiting to see what the game will include, but for now, the focus is on Tkachuk’s cover.The announcement came on Monday through the NHL’s X account. The post said,“He’s a tone-setter, a leader, and now a cover star.”NHL @NHLLINKHe’s a tone-setter, a leader, and now a cover star.Matthew Tkachuk is the face of #NHL26.See the full reveal August 6th: http://spr.ly/6013fdbhxFans started reacting to the news on X, with some happy to see Tkachuk get the cover. However, others felt different players should have been picked.“Should’ve been the Gaudreau brothers.” “Record low sales coming.” &quot;Photo doesn’t even look like him. Should’ve been Hagel,&quot; a fan said.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Thought they might honor Johnny Gaudreau, guess not,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Another year of NHL15 but with updated rosters and a new cover athlete, I think we’re good!&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Matthew is not just a player; he's a game-changer. With Matthew Tkachuk as the face of we are in for something special,&quot; a fan reacted.Matthew Tkachuk is known for his physical and skilled play and had a strong season with the Panthers.Elliotte Friedman says Matthew Tkachuk may miss start of 2025-26 seasonMatthew Tkachuk is likely going to miss the start of the 2025-26 NHL season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared this update on his podcast.&quot;I think we're going to find out at some point here that Tkachuck will miss the start of the season,&quot; Friedman said. &quot;I think he'll be back in time for the Olympics. Obviously, that's a huge deal for him...&quot;Tkachuk played through a torn adductor and sports hernia during the Stanley Cup Final. Both injuries happened before Florida’s Stanley Cup win. Despite that, he played all 23 playoff games and scored 23 points. Tkachuk was in rough shape before the playoffs. Still, he managed to stay on the ice.Tkachuk is expected to return in time for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The games are scheduled for February 6 to 22, in which he will be representing Team USA.