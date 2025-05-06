"Reeves ends his career" "League wants Panthers to win": NHL fans react as Sam Bennett escapes supplemental discipline for hit on Anthony Stolarz

NHL fans are outraged after Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett escaped supplemental discipline for his hit on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz during Game 1 on Monday night.

The hit occurred in the second period when Bennett made contact with Stolarz's head while driving hard to the net. Stolarz remained in the game initially but was pulled later after vomiting on the bench. He was taken via stretcher to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their disbelief that Bennett was not given a penalty on the play and will be avoiding any supplemental discipline from the league's Department of Player Safety.

"Hopefully Reeves ends his career," wrote one angry fan.

Another fan wrote:

"Of course not, league wants the panthers to win lmao"

Here are some fan reactions:

"Hockey play gone wrong. It's not a suspension. Really hope Stolarz is ok. Love his story and his late bloom. Hope he gets the bag in the summer." one fan wrote.

"Alright, well I guess it’s free game on one of Bennett, Bobrovsky, Reinhart or Barkov tomorrow night. If the league can’t do the right thing the leafs players will." another fan wrote.

"Bennett is dirty, but I'm not sure what there is in that play to suspend besides that it sucks to see someone concussed" a user commented.

"Just do the same to Bobrovsky. It’s allowed from now." another user worte.

Joseph Woll took over in the net for Stolarz at 10:14 of the second period, stopping 17 of 20 shots. Before exiting, Stolarz made eight saves.

NHL analyst Pierre Lebrun's take on Sam Bennett's hit on Anthony Stolarz

NHL insider Pierre Lebrun weighed in, noting that the NHL's Department of Player Safety was looking into the incident as they do anytime a play comes "remotely close" to warranting supplemental discipline.

While sources indicated to Lebrun that Bennett was unlikely to receive a fine or suspension, the decision was not yet final.

"That doesn’t necessarily mean it will rise to anything," Lebrun said. "Sources indicated early Tuesday that Bennett was unlikely to face a fine or suspension stemming from the forearm to Stolarz’s head, although the decision wasn’t considered final."

Anthony Stolarz's injury forced the Leafs to insert backup Dennis Hildeby into Monday's game. With Stolarz carrying a 2.21 GAA and .901 save percentage heading into the matchup, this is a significant loss for Toronto.

