"Refs need to be held accountable": Mason Marchment fined $5000 for hit on Jake McCabe, fans demand action against officials for no-call

After Mason Machment leveled Jake McCabe in a late hit last night, the Dallas Stars forward has been fined $5,000, leading to reactions from NHL fans at large. NHL fans have voiced their frustration over what they perceive as a failure of officiating accountability.

The incident in question occurred late in the second period when Stars forward Mason Marchment delivered a hit to Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe, leaving McCabe bloodied and injured. What made the play even more puzzling? There was never even a penalty.

The play unfolded as McCabe attempted to clear the puck from his zone with a no-look pass, only to be blindsided by Marchment's late hit. Despite the apparent severity of the hit, no penalty was called on the ice, prompting an instant outcry from Sheldon Keefe and later from fans, who argue that NHL officials should be held responsible for ensuring player safety.

Sheldon Keefe reacts both on and off the ice to the Mason Marchment hit on Jake McCabe

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of a penalty call, visibly frustrated by the officials' response to the incident. Keefe attempted to address the issue with the referees at the end of the second period, but it wasn't until the beginning of the third period that he was able to discuss the play with them.

According to Keefe, the officials defended their decision, believing Marchment's hit was clean. However, Keefe vehemently disagreed, citing McCabe's vulnerable position and the resulting injury as evidence that the play should have been called an infraction on Mason Marchment.

"What I see is a vulnerable player being targeted," Keefe remarked. "It's the type of hit that we do not want to see in the game."

Despite the controversy surrounding the hit, Jake McCabe's composure in the aftermath was commendable. With the Maple Leafs leading 3-2 at the time of the incident, McCabe and the entire Toronto Maple Leafs roster were able to maintain composure and not inflict large penalties for the rest of the game, leading to a massive win for the Maple Leafs and an important two points in the standings.

The NHL's decision to fine Marchment $5,000, the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, did little to assuage fans' concerns. Many argue that penalizing players after the fact does little to address the underlying issue of inconsistent officiating on the ice.