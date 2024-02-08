"What a joke" - NHL fans left stunned as Mason Marchment's hit on Jake McCabe draws no suspension for Stars forward

NHL Player Safety announced a maximum fine of $5,000 allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment for his dangerous hit on Toronto Maple Leafs's Jake McCabe.

The incident occurred during the Maple Leafs' recent 5-4 victory over the Stars when Mason Marchment delivered a blindsiding high hit to McCabe at the end of the second period that went unpenalized.

This league’s decision to fine without any suspension left fans stunned as they took to social media to express their comments:

“What a joke. Blind side hit and no suspension. Oh I Forgot it was against Toronto. It all makes sense now.”

The collision left McCabe bloodied with a cut on his nose that required stitches. Incredibly, the gritty defenseman didn't miss any game action and clocked in nearly 20 minutes of ice time.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe’s take on Mason Marchment’s hit

Sheldon Keefe talked to referees after the Mason Marchment's hit on McCabe and listened to their perspectives.

"They (referees) thought it was a good hit," Keefe said in the post game interview.

“I see a vulnerable player who is targeted," Keefe said. "I would have to think that is the type of hit you do not want to see in the game. He was bleeding everywhere. I am sure they are going to look at it.”

He also praised Jake for not losing composure.

“Jake is an absolute competitor. For him in that moment to not lose his cool, and not lose his cool for the remainder of the game,” he added.

Keefe also pointed out what happened after the hit:

"There were some confrontations between him (McCabe) and Marchment in the third period. Jake was hard on him and the team was hard on Marchment the rest of the way. I think Jake asked him for a fight. The fight didn’t happen, obviously.”

The head coach didn't stop his praise for the defenseman:

“Jake kept his cool and didn’t hurt the team. As we are learning or have learned, Jake is an absolute competitor and warrior. I loved how he handled that."

Jake McCabe has four goals, 13 assists, and is +3 in 43 games this season.