  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • "Refs showing allegiance to Toronto": Fans react as Jake McCabe knocks down Alex Tuch with one punch, after controversial hit on Bowen Byram

"Refs showing allegiance to Toronto": Fans react as Jake McCabe knocks down Alex Tuch with one punch, after controversial hit on Bowen Byram

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 03:01 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe was at the center of controversy on Saturday night. McCabe leveled Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram during the first period of the Maple Leafs-Sabres tilt at Scotiabank Arena.

Ad

As Byram entered the Leafs’ zone, McCabe laid into him. While Byram appeared to be all right, fans were incensed at the no-call from the officials on the ice. Then, Sabres forward Alex Tuch responded to the hit, challenging McCabe. But the Maple Leafs defenseman floored Tuch with a single punch. That situation set off a flurry of social media reaction from fans.

Here’s a look at what fans had to say about the play:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Dirty hit, refs show their allegiance to Toronto once again, etc, etc,” a fan wrote on X.
Ad
“Dirty check to the head,” this fan weighed in.
Ad
“1000% an elbow to the head, but hey, Toronto home town call,” another fan chimed in.
Ad

Meanwhile, other fans questioned the officials’ role in the play. Here’s what they had to say:

“NHL is a joke. Sabres ended up with a penalty kill,” a fan commented on social media.
“This league is so broken,” this fan remarked.
“That’s umm questionable,” another fan posted on X.

Byram seemed all right following the hit. The 24-year-old blueliner skated for 18 minutes on the night. As for Alex Tuch, he ended up with a bruised ego.

Ad

Jake McCabe picks up point in Maple Leafs win

When the action was settled on the ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs got a much-needed win. Jake McCabe picked up an assist, and John Tavares and Matthew Knies had two points apiece in the game.

Tavares led the way with the game-winning goal on a breakaway in overtime. Tavares buried the puck home following a lead pass from Knies. Tavares beat Sabres forward Tage Thompson on the break. Tavares then proceeded to score on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 499th career goal.

Ad

As for Jake McCabe, he assisted on Dakota Joshua’s game-tying goal midway through the third period. The Sabres led 3-2 and looked poised to lock the game down. But a solid shift led to the Leafs' defensemen, Jake McCabe and Brandon Carlo, moving the puck. Joshua picked up a lead pass and made a nifty move to score his second goal in as many games.

The Leafs got two crucial points to keep pace in the Atlantic Division standings. They are now in a three-way tie with the Sabres and the Ottawa Senators with nine points apiece.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications