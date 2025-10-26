"Refs showing allegiance to Toronto": Fans react as Jake McCabe knocks down Alex Tuch with one punch, after controversial hit on Bowen Byram

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe was at the center of controversy on Saturday night. McCabe leveled Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram during the first period of the Maple Leafs-Sabres tilt at Scotiabank Arena.As Byram entered the Leafs’ zone, McCabe laid into him. While Byram appeared to be all right, fans were incensed at the no-call from the officials on the ice. Then, Sabres forward Alex Tuch responded to the hit, challenging McCabe. But the Maple Leafs defenseman floored Tuch with a single punch. That situation set off a flurry of social media reaction from fans.Here’s a look at what fans had to say about the play:“Dirty hit, refs show their allegiance to Toronto once again, etc, etc,” a fan wrote on X.“Dirty check to the head,” this fan weighed in.“1000% an elbow to the head, but hey, Toronto home town call,” another fan chimed in.Meanwhile, other fans questioned the officials’ role in the play. Here’s what they had to say:“NHL is a joke. Sabres ended up with a penalty kill,” a fan commented on social media.“This league is so broken,” this fan remarked.“That’s umm questionable,” another fan posted on X.Byram seemed all right following the hit. The 24-year-old blueliner skated for 18 minutes on the night. As for Alex Tuch, he ended up with a bruised ego.Jake McCabe picks up point in Maple Leafs winWhen the action was settled on the ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs got a much-needed win. Jake McCabe picked up an assist, and John Tavares and Matthew Knies had two points apiece in the game.Tavares led the way with the game-winning goal on a breakaway in overtime. Tavares buried the puck home following a lead pass from Knies. Tavares beat Sabres forward Tage Thompson on the break. Tavares then proceeded to score on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 499th career goal.As for Jake McCabe, he assisted on Dakota Joshua’s game-tying goal midway through the third period. The Sabres led 3-2 and looked poised to lock the game down. But a solid shift led to the Leafs' defensemen, Jake McCabe and Brandon Carlo, moving the puck. Joshua picked up a lead pass and made a nifty move to score his second goal in as many games.The Leafs got two crucial points to keep pace in the Atlantic Division standings. They are now in a three-way tie with the Sabres and the Ottawa Senators with nine points apiece.