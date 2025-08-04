  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Trevor Zegras
  • "Rempe practicing with future Rangers": NHL X reacts to Brady Tkachuk & Trevor Zegras' offseason practice with Blueshirts forward

"Rempe practicing with future Rangers": NHL X reacts to Brady Tkachuk & Trevor Zegras' offseason practice with Blueshirts forward

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 04, 2025 05:45 GMT
Ottawa Senators v New York Rangers - Source: Getty
NHL X reacts to Brady Tkachuk & Trevor Zegras' offseason practice with Blueshirts forward - Source: Getty

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras, and New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe were recently spotted training together in preparation for the upcoming NHL season.

Ad

While Zegras and Rempe have been training together throughout the summer and also spent part of the previous summer training together, Tkachuk was an unexpected addition to the session.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here’s how fans on X reacted to Brady Tkachuk, Trevor Zegras, and Matt Rempe’s offseason grind. One tweeted:

"Rempe practicing with future rangers."
Ad

Another chimed in:

"Zegras could use a little tkachuk in his life."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"I love all these offseason posts. As if it’s supposed to stir up drama…lol. Who cares? They’re professionals training together. So be it," a third fan posted.
"Videos of Marchand, Mcdavid and Crosby training look vastly different," One X user wrote.
Ad
"Current Ranger, Guy who wants to be a Ranger, Guy who will be a Ranger," another posted.
"Very random 3 together here. Couldn't make this up," another chimed in.

Flyers GM shares his thoughts about Trevor Zegras' trade from the Ducks

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere shared his thoughts about acquiring forward Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks.

Ad

Briere expressed hope that Zegras could strengthen the center position, an area needing improvement.

"We had some discussions on Trevor in the past," Briere acknowledged. "There were times it wasn't feasible on our end. There were times...most times... Anaheim wasn't willing to let go of him. We just got to a point where the timing was right for both teams. It made sense this morning to do it.
Ad
"We're hoping he can help in the center position because that's obviously an area we could improve. At the same time, if Rick decides he's better suited on the wing and there's other guys who play better in the middle, [Tocchet] is going to decide," Briere added via NHL.

Trevor Zegras was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers by the Anaheim Ducks in June, for forward Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick (No. 45), and a 2026 fourth-round pick. The 24-year-old forward, drafted ninth overall by the Ducks in 2019, had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games during the 2024-25 season.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications