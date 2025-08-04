"Rempe practicing with future Rangers": NHL X reacts to Brady Tkachuk & Trevor Zegras' offseason practice with Blueshirts forward

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras, and New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe were recently spotted training together in preparation for the upcoming NHL season.While Zegras and Rempe have been training together throughout the summer and also spent part of the previous summer training together, Tkachuk was an unexpected addition to the session.Here’s how fans on X reacted to Brady Tkachuk, Trevor Zegras, and Matt Rempe’s offseason grind. One tweeted:&quot;Rempe practicing with future rangers.&quot;Another chimed in:&quot;Zegras could use a little tkachuk in his life.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;I love all these offseason posts. As if it’s supposed to stir up drama…lol. Who cares? They’re professionals training together. So be it,&quot; a third fan posted.&quot;Videos of Marchand, Mcdavid and Crosby training look vastly different,&quot; One X user wrote.&quot;Current Ranger, Guy who wants to be a Ranger, Guy who will be a Ranger,&quot; another posted.&quot;Very random 3 together here. Couldn't make this up,&quot; another chimed in.Flyers GM shares his thoughts about Trevor Zegras' trade from the DucksPhiladelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere shared his thoughts about acquiring forward Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks.Briere expressed hope that Zegras could strengthen the center position, an area needing improvement.&quot;We had some discussions on Trevor in the past,&quot; Briere acknowledged. &quot;There were times it wasn't feasible on our end. There were times...most times... Anaheim wasn't willing to let go of him. We just got to a point where the timing was right for both teams. It made sense this morning to do it.&quot;We're hoping he can help in the center position because that's obviously an area we could improve. At the same time, if Rick decides he's better suited on the wing and there's other guys who play better in the middle, [Tocchet] is going to decide,&quot; Briere added via NHL.Trevor Zegras was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers by the Anaheim Ducks in June, for forward Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick (No. 45), and a 2026 fourth-round pick. The 24-year-old forward, drafted ninth overall by the Ducks in 2019, had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games during the 2024-25 season.