  • Retired Bolts legends berate Panthers' AJ Greer for hit on Brandon Hagel in fiery Panthers-Lightning preseason game

Retired Bolts legends berate Panthers' AJ Greer for hit on Brandon Hagel in fiery Panthers-Lightning preseason game

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 03, 2025 05:07 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Retired Bolts legends berates Panthers' AJ Greer for hit on Brandon Hagel - Source: Imagn

Retired Lightning greats Pat Maroon and Braydon Coburn blasted Panthers forward A.J. Greer after his hit on Brandon Hagel during Thursday’s heated preseason clash between Florida and Tampa Bay.

In the first period, Greer cross-checked Hagel in the back, raked his stick across his face, and then punched him before Hagel’s teammates jumped in. Hagel was held out for the rest of the game, which spiraled into a series of scrums and fights, racking up 186 combined penalty minutes.

After the game, Maroon said on Scripps Sports:

"I can't see it being quiet. I just think that what Greer did to Hagel was gutless. I think this is going farther now. They took it way too deep. The response in the second period, they did a great job of handling it. Come Saturday, we might see some big boys coming in."
Coburn echoed the frustration, saying incidents like that should never happen in hockey.

“You don't see why it happened, where he's going for line change, I can understand if Hagel may be did a cheap shot or big hit or something, but again he's kinda helpless there, it caught his off guard and against that's not okay.” Coburn said.
He added that the Lightning responded well as a team and will need to continue pushing back when the series shifts to Florida.

Despite the chaos, Tampa Bay skated away with a 5-2 win. Jake Guentzel scored twice, while Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, and Conor Geekie added goals. Eetu Luostarinen and Seth Jones replied for Florida.

Brandon Halverson made 16 saves in the Lightning net. Daniil Tarasov stopped 28 for the Panthers.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning preseason matchup got heated

The first period saw both teams rack up 30 penalty minutes, but things really boiled over in the second. At 5:11, multiple scraps broke out, headlined by Florida’s A.J. Greer and Tampa Bay’s Taylor Raddysh trading heavy punches before Greer took Raddysh down and officials stepped in.

Just minutes later, a cross-check from Lightning defenseman JJ Moser on Anton Lundell sparked another fight. Lundell eventually left the game and did not return, with the Panthers later announcing he suffered an upper-body injury.

At 11:17, Jonah Gadjovich squared off with Tampa’s Declan Carlile, adding to the chaos. By the end of the period, referees had handed out 23 penalties.

Afterward, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice brushed off the mayhem, calling it just “old friends getting reacquainted” and noting that these kinds of games are often a way for players to shake off the rust.

Edited by Brad Taningco
