“Retirement gift came early”: Pat Maroon and wife Francesca welcome baby girl Estelle Marie Maroon to the family

Pat Maroon officially retired from the NHL after playing his final game with the Chicago Blackhawks on April 12 last week. This weekend, Maroon shared that just days after retiring from the NHL, he and his wife Francesca welcomed baby girl Estelle Marie Maroon into their family.

On Saturday, Maroon shared the news on his Instagram. He posted an adorable picture of the newborn and wrote:

“Retirement gift came early ❤️ Estelle Marie Maroon 4-17-2025”

Pat Maroon has a son Anthony from a previous relationship and a daughter Goldie with his wife Francesca, born in October 2021.

The 37-year-old forward has ended a 14-year career that included three Stanley Cup wins. Maroon played his last game in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center. He was joined by defenseman Alec Martinez, who also announced his retirement that night.

Wayne Gretzky's son Trevor pays tribute to Pat Maroon

After Maroon’s retirement announcement, the NHL honored the veteran with a special on Instagram. NHL great Wayne Gretzky's son Trevor Gretzky shared the post on his Instagram stories.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Legend”

The Blackhawks also showed their appreciation with a special video during Maroon’s final game featuring some of the most memorable moments from his career. Marron expressed his gratitude for the special night and reflected on his career.

“I've been fortunate to do what I love for a living for a long time," Maroon said via ESPN. "As I look back on my career when this is all done, I'm going to look back on the bad times that I went through in Philly to where it got me to where I'm at today.”

He had also mentioned that he now wants to focus on his family.

“As of right now, my focus is family. My wife's due any day now. So we're going to focus on that, focus on getting back to Tampa, getting settled in and kind of digesting everything and what our next step is.”

Pat Maroon joined the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season and served as a veteran presence in the locker room. Over his career, Maroon played for multiple NHL teams including the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild before landing in Chicago.

