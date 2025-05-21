Rick Tocchet makes an honest prediction about $92,800,000 Canucks forward's resurgence after abysmal showing in latest season

Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet made an honest prediction about Canucks forward Elias Pettersson's potential resurgence after his abysmal showing last season.

Pettersson, who has an 8-year, $92.8 million contract, had a disappointing 2024-25 season. He finished with just 45 points in 64 games, a steep decline from his previous seasons, where he even had a 100-point season.

Reports suggested tension between Pettersson and former teammate J.T. Miller, but Pettersson dismissed all rumors during a press conference.

On Tuesday's episode of the "Donnie and Dhali" podcast, Tocchet expressed confidence in the young forward's ability to bounce back.

"I do. From the bottom of my heart -- he is going to have a bounce back year," Tocchet said (11:38). "He's got to get his teammates to have confidence in him again. .... he's just got to invent his game a little bit differently."

“I know he had 100 points a few years ago and everybody says, well, how do you change a 100-point guy? Well, you got to evolve. I don't care who you are. But the kid is going to have a good year this year. I really believe it. (Adam) Foote’s going to really help him."

Rick Tocchet chose to move on from the Canucks soon after they missed the playoffs and has since signed a five-year deal to become the new head coach of the Flyers.

Rick Tocchet's advice to new Canucks head coach Adam Foote

Rick Tocchet had some words of wisdom for his former assistant Adam Foote as he takes over as the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

Tocchet praised Foote's hockey acumen and ability to run the defense and penalty kill units, but warned him that being the head coach brings new challenges.

"I gave Foote advice. I said, "These guys, you’ve got to make sure you don’t be afraid to educate them or explain things." Sometimes they're going to take a shot at you and you’ve got to have thick skin. As long as there's mutual respect, it'll be fine.” Tocchet advised. (8:00 onwards)

Tocchet noted that a major part of Foote’s role will be building a solid coaching staff and stressed how crucial it is for him to have the right people around him.

