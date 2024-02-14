Ridly Greig breaks silence on controversial empty-net slapshot against Leafs

Ridly Greig of the Ottawa Senators opened up about his empty-net slapshot goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week.

During Saturday's "Battle of Ontario" matchup between the Senators and the Maple Leafs, Greig's slapshot goal caused quite a stir. The Senators forward got the opportunity to bury the puck into the back of the net on a breakaway late in the third period.

As Ridly Greig received the puck, he skated toward an empty Toronto net and fired a slapshot from a close range to seal the win for Ottawa, 5-3.

However, the slapshot from Greig prompted Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly to enter the fray, as he took exception to the shot and delivered a cross-check to his face.

Following the Ottawa Senators' convincing 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Ridly Greig spoke for the first time about his slapshot from the "Battle of Ontario" game.

He said:

“A lot of adrenaline, the heat of the moment, the heat of the game, it was an emotional game, I just got a breakaway and thought I would bury it.”

The NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday assessed a five-game suspension to Morgan Rielly for cross-checking Greig. Rielly will also forfeit $195,312.50 as part of the collective bargaining agreement.

How has Ridly Greig fared for the Ottawa Senators?

Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens

Greig was drafted No. 28 overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL draft. The 21-year-old made his debut in the 2022-23 season and played 20 games in his first season for the club.

Ridly Greig has played mostly on the third line and has averaged 14:53 minutes of ice time. This season, the Canadian has racked up 20 points through nine goals and 11 assists in 39 games.

The Senators are at the bottom of the Atlantic division with 46 points and are 28th overall in the league standings. The Senators take on the Anaheim Ducks next on Thursday, Feb. 15.