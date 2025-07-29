  • home icon
  "Rubbing it in Quebec's face?": NHL X reacts to Avalanche reportedly bringing back Nordiques jersey in 2025-26 season

"Rubbing it in Quebec's face?": NHL X reacts to Avalanche reportedly bringing back Nordiques jersey in 2025-26 season

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 29, 2025 05:16 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
NHL X reacts to Avalanche reportedly bringing back Nordiques jersey in 2025-26 season

According to reports, the Colorado Avalanche may bring back Quebec Nordiques-inspired jerseys as an alternate for the 2025-26 NHL season.

These jerseys are said to be blue, potentially as a third jersey, differing from the 2020-21 “Reverse Retro” white jerseys that featured the Nordiques’ igloo logo in the Avalanche’s burgundy and blue color scheme.

The Avalanche debuted a Nordiques-inspired “Reverse Retro” jersey in the 2020-21 season, featuring the igloo logo and fleur-de-lis in Avalanche colors, which was well-received by some fans but sparked mixed reactions among Quebec Nordiques fans..

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Colorado Avalanche reportedly bringing back the Nordiques jersey for the upcoming season. One tweeted:

"Bastards. Rubbing it in Quebec’s face? Avalanche are a trash franchise in a god-awful city."
Another chimed in:

"Should just let it live in history. Why ruin a good thing."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Can they please just put a bar across the gap in the n to make it an A? That would make it a perfect jersey," one opined.
"This blue jersey belongs to Quebec city ! Leave it alone !" one disgruntled fan wrote.
"Dislike. Love the jersey. But it belongs to the Nordiques," one X user posted.
"I have prayed for this moment," another chimed in.

Colorado Avalanche have history of acknowledging their Nordique roots

The Avalanche have a history of acknowledging their Nordiques roots, with figures like Joe Sakic, a former Nordiques star and current President of Hockey Operations, maintaining ties to the franchise’s Quebec City past.

They’ve played exhibition games in Quebec City and continue to sell Nordiques merchandise. However, the 2023-24 season saw the end of the NHL’s “Reverse Retro” program due to a new apparel deal with Fanatics, making the rumored return of a blue Nordiques jersey a notable development.

It's worth noting there’s no official confirmation from the Avalanche or the NHL about the 2025-26 jerseys, and details like design specifics or how often they’d be worn remain speculative.

The Quebec Nordiques became the Colorado Avalanche following the relocation to Denver, Colorado, in 1995. The Avs made their NHL debut in the 1995-96 season.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

