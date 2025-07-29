"Rubbing it in Quebec's face?": NHL X reacts to Avalanche reportedly bringing back Nordiques jersey in 2025-26 season

According to reports, the Colorado Avalanche may bring back Quebec Nordiques-inspired jerseys as an alternate for the 2025-26 NHL season.These jerseys are said to be blue, potentially as a third jersey, differing from the 2020-21 “Reverse Retro” white jerseys that featured the Nordiques’ igloo logo in the Avalanche’s burgundy and blue color scheme.The Avalanche debuted a Nordiques-inspired “Reverse Retro” jersey in the 2020-21 season, featuring the igloo logo and fleur-de-lis in Avalanche colors, which was well-received by some fans but sparked mixed reactions among Quebec Nordiques fans..Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Colorado Avalanche reportedly bringing back the Nordiques jersey for the upcoming season. One tweeted:&quot;Bastards. Rubbing it in Quebec’s face? Avalanche are a trash franchise in a god-awful city.&quot;Another chimed in:&quot;Should just let it live in history. Why ruin a good thing.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Can they please just put a bar across the gap in the n to make it an A? That would make it a perfect jersey,&quot; one opined.&quot;This blue jersey belongs to Quebec city ! Leave it alone !&quot; one disgruntled fan wrote.&quot;Dislike. Love the jersey. But it belongs to the Nordiques,&quot; one X user posted.&quot;I have prayed for this moment,&quot; another chimed in.Colorado Avalanche have history of acknowledging their Nordique rootsThe Avalanche have a history of acknowledging their Nordiques roots, with figures like Joe Sakic, a former Nordiques star and current President of Hockey Operations, maintaining ties to the franchise’s Quebec City past.They’ve played exhibition games in Quebec City and continue to sell Nordiques merchandise. However, the 2023-24 season saw the end of the NHL’s “Reverse Retro” program due to a new apparel deal with Fanatics, making the rumored return of a blue Nordiques jersey a notable development.It's worth noting there’s no official confirmation from the Avalanche or the NHL about the 2025-26 jerseys, and details like design specifics or how often they’d be worn remain speculative.The Quebec Nordiques became the Colorado Avalanche following the relocation to Denver, Colorado, in 1995. The Avs made their NHL debut in the 1995-96 season.Also Read: 3 turning points that derailed Colorado Avalanche's 2024-25 season