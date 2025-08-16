"Run, run": Penguins' Alex Alexeyev recalls hilarious sandwich interruption during Alex Ovechkin's historic 895th goal

Alex Ovechkin’s 895th goal will always stand as one of hockey’s biggest milestones, but for Alex Alexeyev, it came with a light moment. The Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman, who was playing for the Washington Capitals last season, remembered how the night unfolded in a different way for him.

The record-setting goal came on April 6 against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Ovechkin scored on the power play, finishing off a pass from Tom Wilson. The goal moved him past Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead. While the building erupted, Alexeyev and other scratched players were watching from the gym downstairs.

He said he wasn’t exactly ready to sprint out and celebrate.

“I had just started eating a sandwich, drinking water, and then he scored,” Alexeyev told Vseprosport. “My mouth was full, and everyone was shouting, ‘Run, run!’”

The moment quickly turned into one of the most memorable celebrations in recent hockey history. Gretzky was in attendance, along with his wife, and ticket prices had soared into the thousands. Alexeyev recalled the moment clearly, saying:

“It was crazy in the stands. Tickets were selling for $11,000–$15,000. It was great that we were allowed to experience that atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin said that the weight of the record would take time to sink in.

“I’m probably gonna need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1,” he said, via SportsNet in April. “I’m really proud for myself. I’m really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches.”

Ovechkin finished the regular season with 44 goals and 73 points, tying for third in league goals. His playoff numbers dipped, but his presence remained key for Washington.

Alex Ovechkin's comments on Wayne Gretzky and his and 21st Season

Wayne Gretzky was there when Alex Ovechkin broke his record. Speaking about him on "Good Morning America" in April, Ovechkin called Gretzky the best player in hockey history.

"He's 'The Great One.' ... the best player in hockey history and to have support from him, it's tremendous," Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. "He was there. His family was there. It's the biggest moment in my life."

Now, Ovechkin will return for his 21st NHL season. It is the last year of his five-year, $47.5 million contract. He has not decided if it will be his final season.

"I’m going to try to do my best to be able to do well next year and we’ll see," Ovechkin said in May after the Capitals' playoff exit.

Alex Ovechkin is currently focused on helping the Capitals next season.

