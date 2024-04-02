Ryan Hartman addresses his three-game suspension for throwing his stick towards officials 

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has spoken regarding the incident that led to his three-game suspension for throwing his stick toward officials during a recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hartman's actions stemmed from a moment of frustration earlier in the game when he received a high stick to the face from a Vegas player.

In a statement addressing the suspension, Hartman expressed remorse and took full responsibility for his actions. NHL insider Jessi Pierce shared Hartman's response on X, quoting him as saying:

"I went (to the hearing) to apologize and to own up to throwing a stick on the ice out of frustration."

Expand Tweet

Hartman was given a 10-minute misconduct and ejected from the game.

NHL insider Michael Russo reported on Twitter:

"Not sure to what extent (fine or worse), but sounds like #mnwild's Ryan Hartman will be hearing from the NHL for his misconduct at game's end."

Take a look at Ryan Hartman's high stick incident in detail here: Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman under NHL review for post-game misconduct: Reports

The actual sequence leading up to his dismissal went unnoticed.

Hartman's frustration stemmed from a high-sticking incident involving Noah Hanifin in the final minute of regulation, which he believed went unnoticed by the officials.

This frustration led to him throwing his stick toward the officials, an action that resulted in a phone hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety and, ultimately, a three-game suspension.

Ryan Hartman's incident happened in Minnesota's loss against Vegas

In the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild, the Wild lost their OTL point due to their strategic blunder.

They took a risk by removing their goaltender during overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they ended up losing the match.

Coach John Hynes explained his strategic decision:

“Where we’re at in the standings and where it goes, you're trying to put your team in the best position to win the hockey game. And in our opinion, putting Kaprizov, (Mats) Zuccarello, (Joel Eriksson) Ek and Boldy against three players on the ice gives us the best chance to win a game.

“When you look at our situation, we have to win games and get two points, and we have to get help from other teams. So, the decision was made to give the team the best chance to win the hockey game.”

Expand Tweet

Overall, both teams showed determination and strategic thinking in a closely contested match.