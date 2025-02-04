Ryan Hartman looking to appeal 10-game suspension for dangerous hit on Tim Stutzle: Report 

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was handed a 10-game suspension on Monday for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle. The incident occurred during the second period of the Wild's 6-0 loss to the Senators on Saturday night.

Hartman was given two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, while Stutzle was given two for slashing. The Sens star left the game bloodied but returned shortly after en route to a three-point (one goal, two assists) outing.

The 30-year-old had 48 hours following the news of his suspension to decide whether he will appeal. According to Minnesota Wild reporter Sarah McLellan, it appears that Hartman will indeed appeal the ban handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Trending

"Wild's Ryan Hartman expected to appeal 10-game suspension that will cost him nearly a half-million dollars," McLellan titled her article.

Expand Tweet

As McLellan pointed out, Hartman would forfeit $487,804.90 should his 10-game suspension be upheld. To put it into perspective, he's in the first season of a three-year, $12,000,000 contract. He would be losing 12% of his $4 million average annual salary for his actions.

Ryan Hartman has been suspended several times before

Ryan Hartman is no stranger to being suspended. The forward has been banned on three other occasions before roughing Tim Stutzle over the weekend.

He was suspended for one game in April 2023 for interference, two games in November 2023 for a dangerous trip, and most recently for three games after throwing his stick at an official last April.

Hartman has produced 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 48 games this season. He's struggled to regain the form that saw him rack up 65 points (34 goals, 31 assists) during the 2021-22 campaign.

With superstar Kirill Kaprizov on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, the Wild needed other forwards to step up. Hartman's actions only further hurt the team that was already shorthanded up front.

The Wild will be back in action without Ryan Hartman on Tuesday night in Boston against the Bruins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback